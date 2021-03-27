‘Dreadful’, ‘1 out of 10’ – These Ipswich fans criticise individual after Wigan Athletic draw

Ipswich Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Wigan Athletic this afternoon, with Paul Cook’s men putting in another uninspiring performance.

The new boss, who was up against his old club today, hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted, with the Tractor Boys winning just one of their past six games.

Perhaps more worryingly, the displays have been poor, with Ipswich toothless once again against the Latics.

One man who failed to make a mark on the game was winger Gwion Edwards. The 28-year-old hasn’t found his best form since moving to Portman Road, and there are doubts about his future with his contract up in the summer.

Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs shirts are sponsored by Adidas. Yes No

And, he certainly didn’t do enough today to suggest he warrants an extension, and the fans are not happy with his contribution, as has been the case for some time.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Edwards’ showing from the support on Twitter…

What is the matter with Edwards?! #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) March 27, 2021

Edwards has been dreadful #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) March 27, 2021

Edwards really offers nothing on that wing does he? I don’t think we’ve actually played terribly today, was never expecting to roll Wigan over but Edwards and Sears must surely be on the list of those to go in the summer, get Jackson on #itfc — Curtis Yates (@YxtseysTattoos) March 27, 2021

Not a chance edwards or sears would ever wear that shirt again. Wouldn’t bother playing them again #itfc — ian hudson (@524hudson) March 27, 2021

Naff second half. Judge, Edwards, Ward are just so poor. We're annoyingly rubbish. Can't wait until the rebuild this summer #ITFC — Zach Ward (@zach_ward1989) March 27, 2021