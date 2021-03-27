Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Dreadful’, ‘1 out of 10’ – These Ipswich fans criticise individual after Wigan Athletic draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town were held to a 0-0 draw at Wigan Athletic this afternoon, with Paul Cook’s men putting in another uninspiring performance.

The new boss, who was up against his old club today, hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted, with the Tractor Boys winning just one of their past six games.

Perhaps more worryingly, the displays have been poor, with Ipswich toothless once again against the Latics.

One man who failed to make a mark on the game was winger Gwion Edwards. The 28-year-old hasn’t found his best form since moving to Portman Road, and there are doubts about his future with his contract up in the summer.

Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

Both clubs shirts are sponsored by Adidas.

And, he certainly didn’t do enough today to suggest he warrants an extension, and the fans are not happy with his contribution, as has been the case for some time.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Edwards’ showing from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful’, ‘1 out of 10’ – These Ipswich fans criticise individual after Wigan Athletic draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: