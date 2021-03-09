‘Dread to even look’, ‘Can’t get any worse’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club’s 2019 financial accounts are made public

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles this season may not just be on the pitch, but the cost of COVID-19 could be impacting them off it.

We may not know the true state of how hard the Owls have been hit by the pandemic for a couple of years, however we do finally know what their financial situation was like for the 2018-19 season and the pre-season for the following campaign.

There has been a lot of financial uncertainty at the Owls for years, and the fact that a set of accounts have been missing for some time has only complicated matters.

As of December 2020, the accounts were ‘months overdue’ according to the Sheffield Star, but at the time Chansiri said he was desperate for the accounts to be released as they were ‘good for the club’.

And in Darren Moore’s first Wednesday press conference last week, Chansiri said that there was ‘nothing wrong with the accounts’, a comment which was probably not believed by many Owls fans.

Wednesday have now finally published their figures for the financial year ending July 31, 2019, and surprisingly the club have reported a profit of £19 million over that 12-month period.

In a deeper look into the numbers, that figure only came about due to the controversial sale of Hillsborough to a company owned by Chansiri – something which the Owls were charged for.

A lot of Wednesday fans have immediately cottoned on to this and are now reacting to the release of the accounts on social media.

incoming point deduction — charlie 🇨🇩 (@charlieswfc_) March 9, 2021

Dread to even look — Bk (@BK24___) March 9, 2021

Just when you think 2021 can’t get any worse — stephen barnes (@Barnsey0121) March 9, 2021

Gotta be sommet dodgy about it — Lewis (@swfc_lewis6) March 9, 2021

£19.1m profit, with the sale of the stadium. In other words, a £19.1m loss. #swfc https://t.co/VQ2Ooj9cHX — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) March 9, 2021

19.1 million profit hahahaha Dejphon has been on the weekend fiddle jobs aint he https://t.co/iAbwsJRtJT — Oliver (@OllyBrunty) March 9, 2021

Another work of fiction no doubt … — Man of Rain (@56Rainman) March 9, 2021