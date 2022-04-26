Drameh, Poveda, Davis: How well have the players Leeds United loaned to the EFL really done this season?

Loan moves to the EFL from the Premier League have become the norm for young players looking to seek first team experience that is unavailable to them at their parent clubs.

Leeds United are one of many clubs to use the loan system for this reason this season, sending a number of players out on loan to clubs in the second-tier of English football.

The ultimate goal for Leeds, or any other club loaning out young players for that matter, is for a player to go out on loan, feature regularly and then come back ready to contribute to the first team at their parent club, however, things do not always work out this way.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at how the players on loan from Leeds United in the EFL have really got on this season.

Ian Poveda

After showing glimpses of real ability for Leeds in a few Premier League cameos, there was genuine excitement about what Ian Poveda could do when loaned to Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Things though have not worked out for the 22-year-old at Ewood Park.

Poveda started slowly, and just as he started to get into the swing of things and find his feet playing regularly, his progress was halted by injury.

As a result, Poveda, who remains injured, has made just eight Championship appearances for Blackburn this season.

At 22 years old, perhaps another loan to the Championship could be a good move next season.

Cody Drameh

A player that has developed nicely whilst on loan in the EFL this season is full-back Cody Drameh.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances since joining the Bluebirds during the January window and has impressed in a struggling side.

At 20-years-old, he is certainly a prospect long term and one to watch going forwards for Leeds United fans.

Leif Davis

Unfortunately for Leeds United, Leif Davis is another player whose season hasn’t been what would have hoped when loaned out to the EFL last summer.

Davis has made just 12 league appearances for AFC Bournemouth this campaign with the player another to suffer from injuries whilst on loan this season.

Davis has played less than 2 and a half matches worth of football in 2022 and no doubt he will be looking to get back to Elland Road and go again this summer.

Perhaps like Poveda, another loan move to the Championship next season could be suitable for Davis in order to see how he does with a full, injury free season under his belt playing regular football.