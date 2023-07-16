Excitement is building for many clubs in the Championship ahead of the new season, which is less than three weeks away, and Leeds United are expected to be among the favourites for promotion.

The Whites had a season to forget in their latest campaign, having suffered relegation from the Premier League, but have since appointed a two-time second tier winner in Daniel Farke.

Having instated the former Norwich City manager, optimism has grown, and he will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking with Leeds.

There have already been a number of outgoings from Elland Road, but there are likely to be plenty of other changes to the playing squad as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era.

Marc Roca is on the verge of a move to Real Betis but Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Rodrigo have all already departed the club, too.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have seen their contracts expire but been offered the chance to train with the first-team and there is the possibility that they could agree to fresh terms and remain for the 2023/24 season.

However, there are others still expected to find new clubs, such as the likes of Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, and Luis Sinisterra.

The first games of the season begin on August 4th in the Championship, and the Whites kick-off their first campaign back at this level in three seasons with a clash at Elland Road against Cardiff City on Sunday 6th August.

The division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the campaign.

What is Leeds United's best XI right now?

Many of the current personnel Farke has to choose from won't be here by the time the 2023/24 season is underway, and others will depart by the end of the transfer window, but here we take a look at the best XI at his disposal right now.

With Leeds' lack of goalkeepers, the current number-one is their most senior option, in the form of 23-year-old Frenchman, Illan Meslier.

The full-backs pick themselves at the moment, with no new left-back, meaning the only senior specialist is Junior Firpo, and Kristensen's departure paves the way for Cody Drameh to make the right-back spot his own, after two impressive loans in the last two seasons with Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Koch and Llorente leaving the club leaves them with a dearth of options at right-sided centre-back, leaving Charlie Cresswell as the most obvious selection in that position. Whereas the left-sided role is much more difficult to decide on, with club captain Liam Cooper left out for Max Wober, who also keeps Pascal Struijk out of the team.

The key area for Leeds to improve right now is the centre of midfield, with only Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate to choose from in the deeper roles. Adams' injury issues also mean he is currently unavailable during pre-season, too.

Where Leeds are currently still strong is in the attacking trio that Farke likes to choose behind a striker. Luis Sinisterra is arguably Leeds' best player, so takes the left-wing slot, but on the right the Whites could choose either of Georginio Rutter or Crysencio Summerville. Jack Harrison is unfortunate not to have a place in the side, particularly on the left-wing, but Leeds' strength in depth out wide is particularly evident right now.

Leeds lack a natural attacking-midfielder to play behind the lone striker, with both Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood able to play the role, but at the moment, the best choice may be Willy Gnonto, who simply has to have a spot somewhere in the starting XI , given his quality. The 19-year-old has played as a second-striker often in his career, too, so could thrive there.

Up front, Leeds only have one out-and-out number-nine, which is an area the club will be looking to improve in and add further depth and competition for Patrick Bamford, who starts as the lone centre-forward.