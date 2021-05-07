‘Dragged into the 21st century’, ‘Interesting’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to off-field development

Nottingham Forest will appoint George Syrianos as part of a new recruitment team ahead of the summer transfer window.

More changes on the way for #NFFC – and a new guy coming in from the Bundesliga. George Syrianos, currently head of analytics at VfB Stuttgart, is taking a senior role at Forest in a new-look recruitment team. Should be announced in coming weeks. https://t.co/hFE0bRP7RP — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) May 7, 2021

The Reds have endured a disappointing season, with a busy summer prior to the campaign not working out well. And, in truth, Forest have had a poor record in the transfer market under the current ownership.

Therefore, changes are to be made, with The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor confirming today that Syrianos will join from Stuttgart.

Whilst he wasn’t totally responsible for the recruitment with the Bundesliga outfit, fans will be encouraged by the signings that the German side have made in recent years.

They won promotion to the top-flight last season and currently sit 10th, with the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Wamangituka proving to be bargains.

As you would expect, this news has excited the Forest support, who recognise that changes need to be made with recruitment. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

If he was the guy responsible for getting Wamangituka and Kalajdzic to Stuttgart we could be in for some interesting times — Simon Hurst (@S_Hurst) May 7, 2021

Very Un-marinakis isn’t it Dan? Looks like we’re getting the right people in the right areas? — Alex (@AO1865) May 7, 2021

Hopefully get a couple more people in but attracting someone from Stuttgart can’t be a bad thing can it? (Know they aren’t what used to be) but still hopefully a few more people joining the team that aren’t ex Olympiacos — Scott Bunting (@NFFCBunting) May 7, 2021

Well as long as the manager get's the first and last say on who we sign… — Richard M8422 (@RichardM8422) May 7, 2021

So we’re finally, finally going big data? — Neil Bower (@Neil_Bower) May 7, 2021

Interesting! — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) May 7, 2021

Forest being dragged into the 21st century, good to see. #nffc — Greg (@canwenotknockit) May 7, 2021

Isn't this the way Brentford find their new talent, analytics? — ᄃЯΛIG ↗️ (@Craig74Davies) May 7, 2021