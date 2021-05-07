Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Dragged into the 21st century’, ‘Interesting’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to off-field development

7 mins ago

Nottingham Forest will appoint George Syrianos as part of a new recruitment team ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have endured a disappointing season, with a busy summer prior to the campaign not working out well. And, in truth, Forest have had a poor record in the transfer market under the current ownership.

Therefore, changes are to be made, with The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor confirming today that Syrianos will join from Stuttgart.

George Syrianos, currently head of analytics at VfB Stuttgart, is taking a senior role at Forest in a new-look recruitment team. Should be announced in coming weeks.”

Whilst he wasn’t totally responsible for the recruitment with the Bundesliga outfit, fans will be encouraged by the signings that the German side have made in recent years.

They won promotion to the top-flight last season and currently sit 10th, with the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Wamangituka proving to be bargains.

As you would expect, this news has excited the Forest support, who recognise that changes need to be made with recruitment. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


