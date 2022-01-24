Field starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Swansea on Tuesday night

Queens Park Rangers can move up to second place in the Sky Bet Championship with a win on Tuesday night against Swansea City, as they also look to make it five victories on the spin in the league.

The Hoops have been in great form so far this year in the second tier and have managed to keep pace well with those above them in the league, with them now in striking distance of the automatic promotion spots.

Of course, a win on Tuesday won’t be the end of the story but it will underline Rangers’ top two aspirations and Mark Warburton will be urging his side to get the job done on the night.

In terms of team news, the manager might feel as though he doesn’t need to rotate too much for this game and so we could see a similar side to the one that beat Coventry City at the weekend.

That means Andre Dozzell could stay in the side, unless Stefan Johansen is declared fit, whilst Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Osman Kakay all remain unavailable thanks to AFCON.

Here’s the XI we could see the Hoops play…

