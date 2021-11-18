Dozzell starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Luton Town on Friday night

Queens Park Rangers take on Luton Town tomorrow night in the Sky Bet Championship as the second-tier action resumes after the final international break of the calendar year.

It could be a cracking game between two play-off hopefuls at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and, that said, it could also be decided by the odd goal on the night.

QPR, before the international break, played out a 1-1 draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in a match that really could have gone either way at certain points during it.

Luton, meanwhile, head into this one having lost at home to Stoke City – another play-off rival – and so will be eager to bounce back.

Here’s the QPR XI we could see Mark Warburton name tomorrow night:

Sam Field and Lee Wallace will be pushing to be involved but Warburton may decide to start them on the bench rather than anything else tomorrow night.

Jimmy Dunne could start in defence whilst Stefan Johansen should be back in the fold after illness struck him out of the Blackpool game earlier this month.

Charlie Austin will be looking to get back amongst the goals in the league, meanwhile, and it would certainly be a big boost to Rangers’ hopes for the season if he can fire them to victory against the Hatters.

