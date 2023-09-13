Highlights QPR have made significant signings in the transfer window to strengthen their squad after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. Their signings, including Asmir Begovic and Steve Cook, bring valuable experience to the team.

Despite a slow start this season, the R's have shown potential and should aim for a comfortable survival. Strong performances in recent games indicate that they have the ability to exceed expectations.

Key players in QPR's strongest XI include Chris Willock, Sam Field, and Ilias Chair. These players provide goal-scoring ability, passing skills, and overall talent that can contribute to the team's success.

The threat of relegation last season has been enough to scare QPR into bringing in recruitments over the summer and it must be said, they've done quite well in the transfer window given they didn't have much to work with.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

The R's enjoyed a decent start to last season under Michael Beale, but his move to Rangers began the rot. Neil Critchley won just one game in 12 before being sacked, and then Gareth Ainsworth was brought in to steady the ship. It wobbled somewhat, but he kept them up - and this season, that will be the aim again.

There have been signs in the early weeks of the new campaign that they could exceed expectations. They still only sit 17th, but some strong performances should have seen them win three from their previous four - and there should be more to come. With that in mind, Football League World takes a look at their strongest XI when everyone is fit.

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic came in as a direct replacement for Middlesbrough-bound Seny Dieng and his experience should be enough to have him as the man between the sticks at Loftus Road. Quite the signing for Ainsworth to pull off.

RB: Osman Kakay

Kakay has started to cement his place in the R's back line over the past few years, and whilst he may not be their best defender on paper, he offers a solid option at right-back to form a decent second-tier back line.

RCB: Steve Cook

Cook's experience in the Premier League with both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest amongst others ensures that he's one of QPR's coups of the summer and he offers a real leadership role in the back line.

LCB: Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter's career had somewhat stagnated after loan spells at Birmingham and Coventry City, but a permanent home at QPR has given him the chance to excel in his home city. He just about edges in ahead of Jimmy Dunne, though the Irishman wouldn't look out of place in this lineup.

LB: Kenneth Paal

The signing of Paal was quite a coup for QPR after his move from Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle, and 42 appearances for the R's in just over one season has shown that he is rightfully the starting left-back in West London.

RM: Chris Willock

Willock's inclusion sees Paul Smyth miss out on a space in the team, but his goalscoring ratio is higher than most expect and, on top of that, he's an extremely technical footballer. His ability means that teams won't double up on Chair, giving double benefits to the team.

He may not have shown it under Ainsworth yet but at his best, he earns a place in the R's best XI.

RCM: Sam Field

Field is player who was linked to clubs in the Premier League over the summer, alongside Glasgow Rangers in an apparent move to link up with former R's manager Michael Beale. His presence and passing ability in the centre of the park will give the club a platform to work from for the rest of the campaign.

LCM: Jack Colback

Colback adds nous and know-how to the midfield and it's easy to see just how much he can bring to the table already. A goal against Middlesbrough before the international break showed that he can contribute at both ends of the pitch, and his experience in taking Nottingham Forest up - just like Cook - is easy to see.

LM: Ilias Chair

The MVP of the team, Chair was linked with Leicester City over the summer and QPR fans could have been wary of any potential departure for a sizeable fee.

But the Morocco international has stayed in the capital until January at the earliest, and they'll hope his talents are enough to fire the side to comfortable survival and maybe even beyond.

RS: Lyndon Dykes

Scotland international Dykes has been one of QPR's poster boys since his move from Livingston in 2020, and 28 goals in three seasons means that he could be the perfect foil for his strike partner to blossom...

LS: Sinclair Armstrong

A huge introduction to the first team for the Republic of Ireland youngster. He's burst onto the first-team picture, and this season alone he's shone that he's more than capable of the step up. Undeniable pace, strength and rawness to his game makes him a scary proposition for any side.