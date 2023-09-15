Highlights QPR secured an important win over Middlesbrough, elevating their position to 17th in the Championship table.

QPR earned an important win before the September international break.

The victory over Middlesbrough moved the team up to 17th in the Championship table.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are now on six points after their opening five games, having won two and lost three.

The Hoops will be looking to continue their winning ways when the league action returns this weekend.

QPR face Sunderland at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon, but Tony Mowbray’s side come into the game off the back of a resounding 5-0 win over promotion rivals Southampton last time out.

Ainsworth will have plenty of decisions to make regarding who should start against the Black Cats.

Here we look at the predicted lineup for QPR’s home fixture with Sunderland this weekend…

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic arrived during the summer transfer window and has quickly cemented his place as Ainsworth’s first choice goalkeeper.

The 36-year-old will retain his place between the sticks this weekend.

RWB: Paul Smyth

Smyth has been moved out to a wing-back position in the last couple of games, which has worked out well for QPR so far.

Expect to see more of that this weekend against Sunderland.

CB: Osman Kakay

This change in system has seen Kakay move into a more central role as part of a back-three defensive line.

Jimmy Dunne has returned to training this week, but it is doubtful he will be ready to take a place in the side, so Kakay will retain his place in the team.

CB: Steve Cook

There were fitness concerns over Cook coming out of the win over Middlesbrough last time out.

However, it appears that these concerns won’t be enough to prevent him from featuring this weekend.

CB: Morgan Fox

Fox has arrived from Stoke City over the summer and has performed well for QPR.

He has moved into a more central role in the last couple of games, which he is likely to maintain this weekend.

LWB: Kenneth Paal

Paal has taken on the role on the left flank since making the switch to a wing-back system, and his performances mean he is likely to maintain that place in the side.

CM: Sam Field

Field is an experienced midfielder that has proven a key figure for Ainsworth, so it would be a surprise to see him dropped to the bench.

CM: Jack Colback

Colback is another summer signing that has performed well for QPR in recent weeks, so he should also keep his place in the team.

CM: Ilias Chair

Chair is the standout figure in the side, so it would be a major surprise to see him replaced in the starting lineup, barring any late injury concerns - though a change in system may mean he starts as part of a midfield three.

ST: Sinclair Armstrong

Andre Dozzell would be desperately unfortunate to miss out but Ainsworth surely can't leave Armstrong out of the starting XI.

He's been outstanding for the R's this term and will be flying high after following up his Republic of Ireland debut with a goal and an assist for the U21s.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

With Dykes now fit and Armstrong confident, Ainsworth has to be tempted to go with two up top against Sunderland.

That will mean a shift to a 3-5-1 and that Dozzell misses out but Smyth and Paal can offer the width while the pace and power of the R's front two could make them a real threat.