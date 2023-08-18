QPR host Championship leaders Ipswich Town at Loftus Road on Saturday as Gareth Ainsworth looks to build on last week's 2-1 win against Cardiff City and the encouraging performance of a youthful XI in the Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich City in midweek.

There was plenty of doom and gloom surrounding the R's heading into the season, with many tipping them for relegation as they barely survived last term and have not had a particularly inspiring summer transfer window.

But there were certainly signs of life against Cardiff and with Loftus Road expected to be packed in the first home league game of the season, Ainsworth has backed his side to defy the odds once again.

Saturday's game looks likely to be a much tougher test for the R's, however, as Ipswich have picked up where they left off in League One last season.

Kieran McKenna's side are top of the table after beating Sunderland and Stoke City in their first two Championship games so Ainsworth will know that his selection has to be perfect to get a result.

With that in mind, here's the XI we expect him to name against the Tractor Boys...

GK: Asmir Begovic

No Championship goalkeeper has made more saves than summer signing Asmir Begovic so far this season.

The experienced shot-stopper is proving his worth already and will surely get the nod against Ipswich when he can expect to be busy once again.

RB: Osman Kakay

Osman Kakay has been the first choice right-back this season and should have added confidence after a solid display against Norwich City in midweek - albeit on the right of a back three.

He will have a real job on his hands against assist king Wes Burns.

CB: Morgan Fox

Jimmy Dunne is still expected to miss out and Ainsworth may not want to rush Jake Clarke-Salter back too quickly given his injury record, which means Morgan Fox should start at centre-back again.

Keeping a lid on George Hirst and co. will not be easy but Fox has been around the block a few times.

CB: Steve Cook

It's no coincidence that Steve Cook's debut coincided with a turn around in fortunes for the R's.

He is exactly what this backline needed and will surely reprise his role against Ipswich.

LB: Kenneth Paal

Ziyad Larkeche showed some positive signs against Norwich but Kenneth Paal remains first choice at left-back.

The Dutchman will need to keep an eye on the dangerous Nathan Broadhead but will want to provide some support in forward areas as well after his goal last week.

CM: Jack Colback

Ainsworth hinted that he expects to have a near full squad against Ipswich so Jack Colback could be in line to make his R's debut.

The experienced midfielder should add some steel and control in the centre of the park, which will be necessary against physical duo Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo.

CM: Sam Field

There's been speculation concerning Sam Field this summer but the central midfielder remains one of the most important players in Ainsworth's squad.

He captained the side on Wednesday as a centre-back but he should be back in the engine room against Ipswich.

RW: Paul Smyth

Paul Smyth was hugely impressive against Cardiff last weekend and the tricky winger will surely retain his place against the Tractor Boys.

He will need to help out defensively as well given the threat that Leif Davis poses from left-back.

CAM: Taylor Richards

Ainsworth has said that Lyndon Dykes is touch and go so it would be no surprise to see him drop to the bench as the R's cannot afford to lose him for an extended period.

The technical Taylor Richards will a very different sort of number 10 but showed he can offer physicality as well in a bright display against Norwich in midweek.

LW: Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair has been the R's talisman in recent seasons and assuming they can keep hold of him, he will surely continue to do so in 2023/24.

He is capable of producing magical moments and if the hosts can shock Ipswich, it would be no surprise were to be a key man.

ST: Sinclair Armstrong

Sinclair Armstrong announced himself in the Championship with his first goal for the West Londoners against Cardiff.

The powerful 20-year-old could be a very important player for the R's this season if he continues to produce performances like he did in the Welsh capital. Likely to be a real handful for Ipswich's defenders