Dozy Mmobuosi's team believes the financial figures in their latest set of accounts will strengthen their case as they look to complete a takeover deal to take control of Sheffield United, according to The Star.

A bid for the club was accepted way back in December and despite Mmobuosi's identity being uncovered earlier this year, he is yet to get the green light from the EFL to take over from current owner Prince Abdullah.

This threatens to affect the Blades' summer transfer business if this saga continues - but United have certainly been doing the business on the field and are on course to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Tingo

There had previously been concerning claims about Mmobuosi's company Tingo with the Daily Mail reporting its sharp decrease in value, a story that will have worried the Blades' supporters who are probably keen to see someone with deep pockets come to the club and ensure they remain in the top flight for the long term if they get there.

There were also county court judgements (CCJs) against both Tingo Mobile and Mmobuosi, although the latter has said that these debts have now been dealt with.

Reasons to be optimistic?

Recent accounts have shown that Tingo have recorded a major rise in revenue last year compared to 2021, with net revenue increasing by more than $90m.

That's an eye-watering sum of money and if the company can continue to generate that sort of money, that can only be good news for the Blades if Mmobuosi takes over.

It has also been reported that the Nigerian businessman has injected money into the South Yorkshire side already - and his willingness to meet with the EFL shows how serious he is about buying the club.

How can the takeover delay be a good thing for Sheffield United?

It's understandable that the EFL are conducting thorough checks considering the situation some EFL teams find themselves in, with several clubs currently unhappy with their owners.

The Blades have a huge amount of potential - but they can only thrive if their owner(s) are fit for purpose and United's supporters will surely be grateful that the EFL have taken these checks so seriously, regardless of whether a deal goes through or not.

It may be frustrating in the short term because it's probably affecting their preparations for next season - but the wait may be worth it in the end.

The fact their accounts have been audited by a company like Deloitte should help them in this takeover quest, with their figures also looking promising.