Dozy Mmobuosi to Sheffield United: What do we know so far? Is a takeover likely to happen?

Sheffield United will be desperate to secure back-to-back victories when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town this afternoon.

Following a much-needed win against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, they have put themselves back into pole position to secure second place, but will know that they will need to be consistent between now and the end of the season to guarantee automatic promotion.

Middlesbrough are strong enough and have enough depth to continue challenging Paul Heckingbottom’s side for a top-two spot, so they will need to ensure they are on top of their team despite a massive win on Tuesday.

Things on the pitch are looking good for the Blades at this point – and they may even seal a place in the last four of the FA Cup before the international break – something that would be a big achievement for them considering they are still a Championship side.

Off the pitch though, there’s plenty of uncertainty, not just because of their transfer embargo but also because of their takeover situation with a deal yet to be green-lit by the EFL.

We take a look at the latest news regarding Dozy Mmobuosi’s attempt to take control of United and whether it’s likely to happen or not.

What do we know so far?

Mmobuosi was at the Blades’ game on Tuesday night and that would have raised hopes about a potential deal going through imminently.

However, The Star have reported that this potential deal hasn’t advanced in recent weeks despite the Nigerian businessman holding “constructive talks” with current owner Prince Abdullah recently.

Yorkshire Live believes that providing proof of funds has been an issue for Mmobuosi, something that will be a major barrier to this potential takeover unless this changes.

However, The Times reported yesterday that proof of funds has been provided, also going on to state that the total cost of this takeover may add up to around £115m.

There had previously been concerns about outstanding County Court Judgements that hadn’t been paid – but The Star believe that this issue has been resolved now – something that could potentially be a game-changer in terms of this takeover.

One promising bit of news comes via the Daily Mail, who believe he has already injected money into the club.

Is a takeover likely to happen?

You have to feel for the Blades and their supporters because there have been contrasting reports surrounding this saga. Proof of funds wasn’t reportedly an issue, then it was.

Neither the EFL nor the club have commented in recent times and although that doesn’t tell us too much, it does tell us that a takeover deal is yet to be sealed.

This saga has been going on for some time now, even before his identity was revealed. And Henry Mauriss’ attempted takeover just goes to show that a deal isn’t done until it’s done.

The EFL needs to be 100% sure that Mmobuosi is the right man to take them forward and Mauriss’ current situation reinforces that, but you feel the longer this drags on, the less chance there will be that the former will end up taking control at Bramall Lane.

You can’t be convinced that this deal will definitely go through – and that’s why Prince Abdullah needs to be prepared for the possibility of continuing as the Blades’ owner for the long term.