Prospective Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi remains confident that his takeover will be completed and has plans to act swiftly in order to lift the club's transfer embargo once he is able, according to Yorkshire Live.

In February, the EFL revealed in a statement that they'd not processed the Nigerian's takeover as he'd had not answered all their queries.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Mmobuosi responded to the EFL's request for more information with two days of their request but more than a month on is still waiting to find out whether his takeover will get the green light.

The report claims, however, that he remains confident that the deal will go through.

Mmobuosi has not yet been able to inject funds into the Yorkshire club amid ongoing financials struggles and suggested risks of administration.

However, it is said that once he has passed the EFL's Owners and Directors' Test and his takeover is approved, Mmobuosi's priority will be to act swiftly to pump money into the club in order to make them debt free and lift the transfer embargo.

On the field, the Blades host Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup quarter-final at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

The Verdict

United need the Mmobuosi takeover saga wrapped up one way or another soon.

While there have been some concerns raised about the prospective owner, he is certainly making all the right noises about his plans should the deal go through.

It's understandable that the EFL are trying to be as thorough as possible but given the Blades' financial struggles, they need a resolution soon.

At least if the Mmobuosi does not get the green light, the club will know that it has to follow other avenues.