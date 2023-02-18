Dozy Mmobuosi sends defiant message as Sheffield United takeover talk continues

Dozy Mmobuosi is still adamant that he can complete his takeover of Sheffield United despite more concerning reports coming out about the businessman.

It was claimed earlier this month that the Nigerian was in advanced talks to buy the Blades, with Prince Abdullah known to be keen on selling the Championship high flyers.

However, since then there have been concerning update surrounding the wealth of Mmobuosi, whilst the EFL have revealed that they want more answers from him before they sanction the purchase.

Further concerning developments came today, as The Athletic revealed Mmobuosi has County Court Judgements (CCJs) against him, which means he owes people money.

Yet, in a statement by a spokesperson of Mmobuosi, he confirmed that he still wants to do the deal for the Blades.

“As a passionate sports enthusiast and successful businessperson, Dozy Mmobuosi believes he would be an excellent owner of Sheffield United Football Club. With his extensive business acumen, he is confident that he has the skills and expertise to build and maintain a successful team on and off the pitch.”

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

The verdict

This is obviously a worrying update in terms of the reliability of Mmobuosi and there are now major question marks about his suitability.

We have seen in the past with many clubs just how damaging it can be if the wrong person is in charge so you would hope there is a lot of scrutiny on this deal.

Mmobuosi’s comments suggest he still feels he is the right person to take over so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.