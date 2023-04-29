African businessman Dozy Mmobuosi has categorically stated that he has not withdrawn his Sheffield United takeover bid and will continue to work to a positive outcome.

The prospective new Blades owner has once again outlined his "commitment to the fans" after recent reports suggested the deal was set to fall through.

Sheffield United takeover concerns

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Mmobuosi's £115 million takeover bid was set to fall through as a result of a breakdown in his relationship with current owner Prince Abdullah.

The two initially reached an agreement in late 2022 but, due in part to the EFL procedures, there have been ongoing delays since.

Abdullah was said to still be hoping to find a buyer and there were suggestions he may be assessing other offers.

Dozy Mmobuosi's Sheffield United takeover message

The 43-year-old took to social media yesterday to clearly outline his stance on and plans for the proposed takeover - telling supporters that he had not withdrawn his bid and would continue to work with both outside professionals and the United chiefs toward a positive outcome.

Mmobuosi confirmed that he'd already invested nearly £9 million into the South Yorkshire club and reiterated his "commitment to supporters".

Sheffield United transfer plans

The Blades confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League on Wednesday evening with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

Their focus can now shift to preparations for life in the top flight, with the start of the summer transfer window not far away, but the takeover uncertainty may limit their spending.

United are now longer under the transfer embargo enforced by the EFL earlier this year but there have been reports that there are still cash-flow issues - with the first central payment from the Premier League not due until mid-July.

Paul Heckingbottom has suggested their success this term was based, in part, on getting business done quickly last summer but they may not be able to do the same this time around.