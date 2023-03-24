Sheffield United are having a fine season on the pitch in 2022/23.

In the Championship, the Blades currently sit second with a game in hand over their nearest rivals, and are in a strong position from which to maintain their Premier League promotion push.

Meanwhile, the club also reached the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend with an important victory over Blackburn Rovers to send them to Wembley.

Off the pitch, though, things are looking far more bleak, and unclear.

The Blades remain under a transfer embargo having been placed under one by the EFL during the January transfer window, and a proposed takeover of the club by Nigerian businessman Mozy Mmbuosi has stalled.

With that takeover in mind, below, we've looked at everything we know about the deal so far, and tried to assess whether or not a takeover is still likely.

What do we know so far?

News of Mozy Mmbuosi's takeover of the club first broke in February.

Indeed, BBC Sport reported that a takeover at Bramall Lane by the Nigerian was at an advanced stage, and it really sounded as though this would be a quick process.

However, doubts quickly began to arise regarding Mmbuosi's wealth and businesses, as detailed in a piece by The Athletic.

The EFL released a statement in mid February, which read, via The Athletic: "The EFL notes the comments from Dozy Mmobuosi in respect of a proposed change of control at Sheffield United.

“Whilst the League is in receipt of the Share Purchase Agreement and Owners and Directors’ Test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the Club.

“The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its Regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the Club.”

Since then, there have reportedly been no real changes officially, with YorkshireLive recently revealing that the EFL's stance on the matter had not changed since they released the above statement, and that the onus was very much on Mmbuosi to provide the EFL with answers to their questions in order for the deal to progress.

They also claimed that it was their understanding proof of funds had been an issue.

The latest updates on the matter come via reporter Osasu Obayiuwana, who detailed his perception of the situation in a tweet.

Said Tweet from Obayiuwana read: "So, this is the situation with the @SheffieldUnited @Dozymmobuosi takeover bid: The @EFL is going for the classic fudge - they will not say that they are turning the bid down, but they are not going to approve it either. The club needs another credible takeover bid, ASAP."

Is it likely to happen?

With all of the above in mind, we are left with the unenviable task of trying to predict whether or not this takeover will happen.

Now, whilst it certainly isn't completely off, if all of the above updates on the situation are accurate, it does appear there is very little movement towards the takeover being completed.

That is a big concern considering that this has been rumbling on since early February now.

What I will say, is that for Sheffield United supporters' sake, and for the sake of the club, you hope, even as a neutral, that there is a speedy recovery to this.

The transfer embargo situation is not trivial and needs to be sorted, but only looks like being so once this takeover process is complete.

One way or the other, clarity on the situation is the most important thing going forwards.