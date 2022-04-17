Doyle starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Plymouth on Easter Monday

Sunderland will be looking to further boost their League One play-off hopes on Monday afternoon, when they make the long trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats go into that game on something of a high, following yet another late win, this time against Shrewsbury Town, on Friday afternoon.

Alex Neil’s side currently sit seventh in the League One table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Plymouth meanwhile, are fourth in the third-tier standings, but have won just one of their last four games, following a 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Friday.

This therefore, could be something of an opportunity for Sunderland to put a marker down in the race for a top-six spot.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the side Neil could name to give Sunderland the best chance of getting a win at Plymouth, right here.

In goal, Neil may be hopeful of having Thorben Hoffmann available again between the posts, with the ‘keeper having missed Friday’s win with illness rather than any sort of injury.

It is a similar story with Callum Doyle in the defence, so the 18-year-old could potentially return at the heart of the backline, allowing Bailey Wright a break.

Following an outstanding contribution, including the assist for the winner, on Friday, Jack Clarke should keep his place out wide, opposite the experienced Lynden Gooch.

Meanwhile, it would be hard to justify dropping any of Jay Matete, Luke O’Nien or Elliot Embleton from the lineup on Monday given the quality of their recent performances, not least the latter following his stunning opening goal in that victory over Shrewsbury.

Upfront, top scorer Ross Stewart, and Nathan Broadhead – who made yet another key contribution with his match-winning brace on Friday – look the obvious choices to once again lead the line for the Black Cats at Home Park.