Doyle starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Gillingham on Saturday

It has been a difficult period for Bolton Wanderers over the last few weeks where they have been tested and their bright start to the campaign has started to fall away somewhat.

Ian Evatt’s side have suffered three successive league defeats without scoring a goal. That comes with them losing narrowly against Sheffield Wednesday, before two heavy defeats have followed against Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

That has seen the Trotters drop down to 11th place in the table, after they had risen to 7th following their 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town at the start of the month.

The Trotters host Gillingham tomorrow now looking to get back on track and start scoring goals once again in the final third.

That had been a major strength for them in the first two months of the campaign. They had scored 20 goals in their first 11 games before going three without a goal.

Considering that Gillingham have managed to win just three of their opening 14 matches, this should be a chance for Bolton to get their season heading back in the right direction.

With all that in mind, we take a look at the potential starting XI that Evatt could name against Gillingham on Saturday…

Evatt has indicated in his pre-match press conference ahead of Bolton’s meeting with Gillingham that he could consider a change of shape to compensate for the injury suffered to Gethin Jones, if it is going to be a long absence for him.

However, for now, the expectation will be that Evatt keeps going with the current system that he has been using for most of the campaign.

In goal, Joel Dixon would be expected to keep his place in the starting line-up and he will be aiming to try and record a much-needed clean sheet.

At right-back, Harry Brockbank is likely to once again get the nod from Evatt and try and make up for the sizeable loss of Jones as he continues his absence through injury.

While down the left-hand side there is better news with Declan John potentially ready to come back in after his recent absence.

At the heart of their defence, it would be expected that Evatt will select both Alex Baptiste and George Johnston.

That would provide them with the chance to get their form back on track after the Trotters have shipped seven goals in their last two games.

It is likely that Evatt will also stick with the midfield pair of Jordan Williams and Josh Sheehan for the visit of Gillingham and allow them to continue their partnership in the middle of the park.

Kieran Lee would also be expected to keep his place in the number ten position.

While Evatt could also decide to switch Amadou Bakayoko out to the right-hand side to allow Eoin Doyle to return to the starting line-up.

That would leave Lloyd Isgrove on the bench with Oladapo Afolayan starting down the left.