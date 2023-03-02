Doyle MOTM, Ndiaye 8/10: Sheffield United player ratings after 1-0 win v Tottenham

Sheffield United booked an FA Cup quarter final clash with Blackburn Rovers tonight, stunning Tottenham to win 1-0 at Bramall Lane in their fifth round clash.

Iliman Ndiaye stepped off the bench in the second-half to seal the win for the Blades with a snappy finish inside Fraser Forster’s near post.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now just 90 minutes away from Wembley and will face Blackburn later in March looking to progress into the last four.

As we reflect on a huge night for the Blades, here are our player ratings:

Wes Foderingham – 7: Wasn’t tested a huge amount despite the quality in Spurs’ attack. Handled well in tough conditions and got his distribution on the money.

George Baldock – 7: Escaped a card for challenge of Ivan Perisic and picked one up, rightfully, for tackle on Son in second-half. Steady return and got an important hour.

Chris Basham – 8: Big old performance at right centre-back against Son, winning plenty of duels on the floor and in the air. Good signs with Ahmedhodzic set for a two-game ban in the Championship.

Anel Ahmedhodzic – 7: Played centrally, which probably limited his attacking input in the game. Still very good in the role, with John Egan’s presence not missed.

Jack Robinson – 8: Produced some really good blocks throughout the game, including a huge tackle on Pedro Porro in the first-half. Interestingly, seemed to do a lot of the talking when it came to organising a defensive structure.

Ben Osborn – 7: Started the game really well at left wing-back and switched over to the right when Baldock was replaced. Good outing for the versatile Blade.

Tommy Doyle – 8: Played in the Oliver Norwood role at the base of midfield and was the Blades’ best player. Kept the game ticking over, produced a couple of Hollywood passes and did good work without the ball.

Ismaila Coulibaly – 5: Some loose passing and wasted a golden chance to open the scoring heading into half-time after good pressing. Not an easy game for him to shine in.

Andre Brooks – 6.5: Solid full debut in a tough game. Had some good touches in the game and tried to support Sharp and McAtee in attack the best he could with tireless running.

James McAtee – 7: The fourth part of a very young midfield and didn’t let himself down. Was brave in taking possession and got as close as he could to Sharp.

Billy Sharp – 7: Didn’t get the chances he thrives on but did a lot of other good work in difficult circumstances against a towering back-three, which can’t have been easy.

Subs:

Adam Davies

John Fleck – n/a: On for the final five minutes to help the Blades see things out.

Sander Berge – 6: Floated into some very good positions and helped Sheffield United regain a foothold in the game from the hour onwards.

Oli McBurnie

Max Lowe – 6: Provided width and athleticism on the left when introduced, which helped stretching Tottenham.

Oliver Norwood

Iliman Ndiaye – 8: The man who changed the game and gave Sheffield United that unpredictable quality in the final third that won them the tie. What a goal. What a player.

Daniel Jebbison

Sai Sachdev

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club