Sheffield United are looking to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals tomorrow when they host Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom's side sit second in the Championship table and are motoring towards a promotion back to the Premier League, sitting six points clear of third ahead of the EFL's fixtures today.

Their focus this weekend, though, is on the FA Cup and a chance to book a trip to Wembley if they beat Blackburn tomorrow.

Early Sheffield United team news v Blackburn

Heckingbottom's squad is in reasonable shape heading into the game.

He's got long-term absentees like Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster, whilst there's some doubt of Daniel Jebbison's involvement.

"The only one who took anything was Jebbo," Heckingbottom said, as quoted from the club's official YouTube channel.

"He felt something after that tackle he suffered in the first-half (against Sunderland). He’s not been on the grass today, so we will see how he is tomorrow."

James McAtee is fit after suffering from cramp in that Sunderland game and Enda Stevens is training.

Predicted Sheffield United XI v Blackburn

As our graphic above shows, Heckingbottom has the luxury of going strong in this fixture, with the international break on the horizon and a welcome break for many of his players.

Wes Foderingham is the club's go-to No.1, whilst Jack Robinson, John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic is the back-three of choice whenever available.

The wing-back dilemma is an interesting one right now, with Stevens back in training. However, the likelihood is that it'll either be Max Lowe or Ben Osborn in this game, the former probably edging it.

On the right, it's either Jayden Bogle or George Baldock. Given Baldock played the bulk of Wednesday's game at Sunderland, Bogle's fresh legs might get the nod here.

Oliver Norwood could return to his central midfield role, probably at the expense of Tommy Doyle, as Heckingbottom protects the Man City loanee's mid-term fitness. He's flanked by McAtee and Sander Berge.

In terms of leading the line, there's not much need to risk Jebbison if he isn't right, with Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye the club's go-to attacking pair for the big occasions.