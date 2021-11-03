‘Downwards and backwards’, ‘Cowley out’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to recent events

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park last night in Sky Bet League One.

The South Coast side once again struggled to take their chances on what was another frustrating evening for Danny Cowley’s men and ultimately ended up emerging with just a point.

Pompey initially fell behind after Lewis Freestone but the visitors ahead in just the sixth minute of the game, before the scores were levelled just after the half hour mark by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild as he executed a well timed volley.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fratton Park faithful to react to what they had seen from their team on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media after the match to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Pompey drew.

Not the worst result. Deserved to win it but a draw isn’t too bad — Dan ☯︎ (@DanLewis1999) November 2, 2021

Drawing at home to Cheltenham. Just not good enough. League 1 for ever. — Henry II (@HenryII90359048) November 2, 2021

Not that long ago we were challenging for the league title, now we are relieved to get a draw against Cheltenham… — PFC_ Dy4 (@Dylanmc2007) November 2, 2021

Yes it's a point but again wasteful in front of goal ! Cowley needs to take some of the blame as his signings striker wise has been shocking !! No disrespect to Cheltenham but we have to win these games if we wanna do anything. Performance was ok but another 2pts dropped at home — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) November 2, 2021

Deserved more than that we go again — PompeyHazza🐮 (@PompeyHazza9) November 2, 2021

Two wins were the bare minimum. Simply not good enough by the Cowleys. Downwards and backwards. — chris harris (@Communard55) November 2, 2021

sooo bad — stan. (@elitestanleyyy) November 2, 2021

Embarrassing. — Steven Fisher (@StevePFC1) November 2, 2021

Cowley out — George (@glawren2) November 2, 2021

So frustrating. We should be winning games like this. So much ball and territory but no end product time and time again. — Peter (@84Knight) November 2, 2021