Portsmouth

‘Downwards and backwards’, ‘Cowley out’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to recent events

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park last night in Sky Bet League One. 

The South Coast side once again struggled to take their chances on what was another frustrating evening for Danny Cowley’s men and ultimately ended up emerging with just a point.

Pompey initially fell behind after Lewis Freestone but the visitors ahead in just the sixth minute of the game, before the scores were levelled just after the half hour mark by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild as he executed a well timed volley.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fratton Park faithful to react to what they had seen from their team on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media after the match to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Pompey drew.


