Downing out: The ratings suggest this is the best Blackburn Rovers XI this season

It has been something of an inconsistent season for Blackburn Rovers.

A combination of some positive runs of results, followed by a handful of several-game winless runs, have been enough to put Tony Mowbray’s side in the mix for a play-off spot, but perhaps not quite as far up the Championship standings as they would have hoped to be.

As things stand, Rovers are currently tenth in the second-tier table three points adrift of the play-off places with nine games of the season still to be played at some point.

There have of course been some standout performers for the Ewood Park club in keeping them in the race for the top-six spots so far this season, but what has been Rovers’ most effective starting lineup across the course of the campaign?

Here, we take a look at the best Blackburn XI this season, based on their ratings on WhoScored.com.

Having used a 4-2-3-1 formation for the vast majority of the season so far, that is the system we’ve selected for Rovers here.

In goal, Brighton loanee Christian Walton has been an ever-present between the posts for Blackburn this season, earning a rating of 6.8 in the process.

Ahead of Walton, the back four is the one that Mowbray has stuck with as much as possible in recent weeks, with Amari’i Bell and Ryan Nyambe picking up ratings of 6.6 and 6.7 at left and right-back respectively, while Manchester City loanee Tosin Adarabioyo (7.1) and Darragh Lenihan (7) make up the central defensive positions.

One surprise comes in midfield, where summer signing Stewart Downing – who has been hugely impressive since his move to Ewood Park from Middlesbrough – is unable to secure a place in the side.

Instead, the holding midfield positions are made up of 22-year-old Lewis Travis (6.9) and another summer signing in the shape of Bradley Johnson (6.7).

Another interesting feature in this side is the presence of Sam Gallagher on the right of Blackburn’s attacking midfield, where despite seemingly struggling out of his natural centre forward position, the 24-year-old picks up a rating of 7.1, the joint-highest rating in this XI.

Elsewhere in the attacking midfield positions, Bradley Dack – who notched ten goals in 24 appearances in all competitions prior to a season-ending injury in December – slots into the number ten role with a rating of 6.7, while Joe Rothwell takes up the position on the left of attacking midfield with a score of 6.8 overall.

Upfront, Adam Armstrong – Rovers top scorer with 11 league goals this season – leads the line with a rating of exactly 7, having been hugely impressive in filling the goalscoring void left by Dack over the past few months.