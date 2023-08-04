This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mohammed Salisu has departed Southampton to sign for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Relegation was always going to signal the end of some players' time on the south coast, and the 24-year-old is among those. The Daily Mail are reporting that a £17 million fee has been agreed to take Salisu across the English Channel.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Fulham would sign just one of Salisu or Ajax's Calvin Bassey this summer, with the Cottagers opting for the latter.

That paved the way for Salisu to depart for the Ligue 1 giants, with Salisu entering the final year of his contract at St. Mary's it always looked like he was set to move on during the summer, having been with the club for three years.

The Ghanaian has generally impressed for the Saints since his £10.9 million arrival from Valladolid in 2020, but injuries restricted the impact he could make in the previous campaign as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

Salisu played 80 times for the club and joins four players in departing permanently for a transfer fee, with Dan Ndlundlu joining Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke moving to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic departing for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo joining Al-Duhail.

Theo Walcott, Willy Caballero, and Mohamed Elyounoussi have all left the club upon the expiry of their contracts, too.

How have Southampton fans reacted to Mohammed Salisu's departure?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders believes Southampton have got a good deal for a player who showed very little last season despite some promising signs earlier in his career at St. Mary's.

He said: "Are we bothered that Salisu's leaving? Not at all. Salisu downed tools at the earliest opportunity last season.

"He was really good the season before last and was awesome against Manchester City and looked like a really good player.

"He started to show some real promise but last season he didn't feature a lot at the end of the season, and they say it was injury but I'm not overly sure it was.

"In the end, they've got really good money for him - €20 million for a player that had a year left on his contract."

Is Salisu's departure a blow for Southampton?

Salisu is a talented footballer who will go on to have a decent career, but Southampton making a profit on a player they didn't necessarily need is good business for them.

The tall central-defender was comfortable in possession and liked to play out from the back off his left foot, but didn't kick on much over the last few years, and perhaps Monaco will now unlock more of that early potential.

Southampton still have Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jan Bednarek, Lyanco, and Jack Stephens as options at the heart of their defence, and it is yet unclear if they intend to replace the outgoing Ghanian.

However, they are currently well stocked for their season opener against Sheffield Wednesday.