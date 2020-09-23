‘Down to the wire’ – Former Celtic forward reacts to Bhoys’ interest in signing EFL talent

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Celtic are confident in completing a deal to sign Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty.

Doughty caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season for the Addicks, although his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated back into League One under the management of Lee Bowyer.

Doughty has started this year’s campaign strongly as well, by scoring once in his first five appearances of the 2020/21 season.

Charlton are currently sat 11th in the third-tier standings, and will be eager to keep hold of Doughty, who is attracting significant interest from the Scottish champions.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Bhoys striker Frank McAvennie admitted that he expects any potential deal for Doughty to go ‘down to the wire’.

“You would never spend £750,000 on a left back in my day! It is not too much money but the club have got to be sure that the kid is going to hit the ground running and he is still a young boy.

“Over a million pound for left-back, unless they are 1 million per cent sure that he can come in and slot straight into the team, is a lot of money for a left-back in Scottish football. It is even more when you think about Covid and all of that.

“There are two weeks left and Celtic will go down to the wire, there is no point in moaning about it because they always do. They will buy a couple and then kick on.”

Doughty and Charlton are next in action this weekend, when they take on Lincoln City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Lee Bowyer’s side.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a solid addition to the Celtic team for the future.

Doughty has impressed me with Charlton, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

I’m not sure he’d be a regular starter for the Bhoys this season though, as Neil Lennon does have better options available to him at this moment in time.

But for the future, this is a deal that would make sense for Celtic.