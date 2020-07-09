Douglas axed, 4-1-4-1: The confirmed Leeds United XI to take on Stoke City this evening

As Marcelo Bielsa promised earlier this week, Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa are fit enough to return to Leeds United’s starting line-up this evening as the Whites take on Stoke City at Elland Road.

Leeds were 3-1 winners at Blackburn Roves on Saturday afternoon, with Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski doing well as they stepped up to replace the injured Dallas and Costa.

However, tonight, with two first-team favourites back available, Bielsa has made two changes, as per the graphic below:

Illan Meslier continues in goal, with Luke Ayling, Ben White and Liam Cooper retaining their place in the defence.

At left-back, Douglas moves onto the bench, with Dallas returning to face Michael O’Neill, his ex-Northern Ireland boss.

Kalvin Phillips anchors the midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts ahead of him; Pablo Hernandez remains amongst the substitutes and is still awaiting his first start since the season restarted.

On the left will be Jack Harrison, whilst Costa returns to the right.

In attack, faith is with Patrick Bamford, who now has three goals in his last five appearances either side of the postponement.

Leeds fans, let us know your thoughts on tonight's team news!