Dougall starts: The predicted Blackpool XI to face Reading tonight

Blackpool will be looking to bounce back from a weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest when they travel to take on Reading tonight.

Neil Critchley’s side have done well following their promotion to the Championship, with the side currently 16th in the table and they have been very competitive on the whole this season, particularly considering the injuries they’ve had to contend with.

A game against the in-form Royals will be tough, but the Tangerines will feel they are capable of picking up at least a point, and here we look at the XI we expect Critchley to go with…

The boss made a big call to go with Daniel Grimshaw over Stuart Moore following Chris Maxwell’s injury and the 23-year-old didn’t let anyone down, so he deserves to keep his place in the XI.

At full-back, Dujon Sterling is closing in on a return, but Jordan Gabriel registered an assist at Forest and did enough to keep his place, with Luke Garbutt sure to start down the left side. Meanwhile, the partnership of Richard Keogh and Marvin Ekpiteta should get another go in central defence.

In midfield though, changes are required. Kevin Stewart is a major doubt following an ankle knock at the City Ground, with Kenny Dougall the obvious replacement to partner Ryan Wintle in midfield.

Keshi Anderson is another who could come back into the XI after he missed the weekend game to deal with a family matter, which would be a welcome boost for Critchley, as Josh Bowler continues down the opposite flank as well.

Up top, Shayne Lavery’s continued absence will hurt the side, but Gary Madine and Jerry Yates know each others game and they should continue in attack as they look to cause the Reading defence problems.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.