Mark Robins was controversially dismissed by Coventry City back in November, with Doug King bringing in Frank Lampard to replace him in the dugout.

With Cov tipped by many to do so at the start of the campaign under the tutelage of Robins, it is no great surprise that their form has turned around under Lampard. However, after seven years with the Sky Blues, he left huge shoes to fill.

Robins was controversially sacked by Coventry, having guided them back to the Championship from the doldrums of League Two. Coventry were 17th in the Championship at the time of the decision, level on points with Plymouth Argyle in 22nd but only seven points off the play-off spots at the time.

Now, they are within touching distance of the play-offs, with few teams in better form than Lampard's side since his arrival. It is a decision by King that many were not behind at the time, but he has been totally vindicated in his verdict since.

Doug King masterstroke as Frank Lampard replaces Mark Robins at Coventry City

Robins was a beloved figure by supporters, who sought an explanation for his departure after seven years with the Sky Blues. King outlined, via Coventry Live, that a breakdown in the relationship between the ex-Coventry boss and a member of his coaching staff, Adi Viveash, played a role in the decision.

He clarified that Robins’ desire to make changes behind the scenes to the coaching team proved difficult to manage, and that he was struggling to bring in a fresh face for the role vacated by Viveash. The Sky Blues’ owner also admitted that the response to the change in manager from supporters caught him by surprise.

They'd had a rough start in comparison to expectations, but this move by the City hierarchy blindsided many. Not many managers in the EFL can say that they have the right to more time given their credit in the bank, but Robins was certainly one who did, in the eyes of many.

Despite their league position at the time, Coventry had an exceptional squad and arguably one that's worthy of competing for promotion. Many managers at the time of his sacking will have known that, but were also aware that they have the unenviable task of replacing the incredibly popular Robins.

Even with this problem in mind, it's definitely a job that was worth taking, with many of their players clearly able to thrive at this level. The Sky Blues sat 17th in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone and ten points adrift of the play-off places, with a ten-place rise since Lampard came in.

It's turned out to be an inspired decision under his management since then. For many, Coventry's play-off hopes had been written off before their recent winning run under his management. Coventry's play-off hopes very much looked like they were fading, but recent results have brought them right back into contention under Lampard.

Not only that, but the arrival of Matt Grimes has given a lift around the club, and he could prove to be a big difference-maker in the play-off race after securing his first assist for the club in the win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Coventry City's form and play-off ambition

Only the top three teams in the division have taken more points than Coventry since Lampard's arrival on matchday 18, with ten wins from those games and just four defeats, meaning the recent purple patch under Lampard has them incredibly well-placed for a play-off berth.

Following the return of skipper Ben Sheaf and goal creator Ephron Mason-Clark, only US international striker Haji Wright is yet to return as well, meaning his squad has depth and options throughout most areas of the team. The Sky Blues have the wind in their sails as they move towards the final quarter of the league season and have hit form at the perfect time.

Despite still having Sunderland, Sheffield United, and Burnley still to play during a three-game run from March into April, they will be confident about their chances now that they are just one point behind West Brom and Blackburn Rovers, who currently occupy the final places in the top six.

Championship play-off contenders (as of 24/02/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 34 +13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 +5 51 7 Coventry City 34 +4 50 8 Bristol City 34 +5 49 9 Watford 34 -3 48 10 Norwich City 34 +8 47 11 Millwall 34 0 45 12 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -8 45 13 Middlesbrough 33 +6 44 14 QPR 34 -3 44 15 Preston North End 34 -5 42

With everything being said, should they miss out, then they at least have a foundation from which to build next season as well. However, there is a fair argument to be made that Coventry are at least the fifth-best side in the league under Lampard as well and are now averaging 1.94 PPG.

Their underlying data has been impressive all season in terms of xG generated and xGA conceded, but those numbers have been improving ever since a 2-2 draw to Cardiff City in Lampard's first game in charge. The final months of the season, now that the transfer window has closed, could be key in influencing the remaining encounters, as is the case with a whole host of their Championship rivals.

Lampard's side will need to continue picking up points from the teams around them in order to remain favourites in the race, but they are in strong form in the league, which King will be delighted with at present after his decision to swap Robins for Lampard.