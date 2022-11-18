Doug King shares Coventry City transfer update ahead of January window

New Coventry City owner Doug King has vowed to ‘do what we can do’ when it comes to strengthening the squad in the January window.

The businessman completed his purchase of the Championship club in the week and whilst there are still some issues that he hopes to resolve in terms of the stadium, the deal has at least ensured the Sky Blues are now longer run by SISU, who it’s fair to say weren’t always popular.

Naturally, the support are looking ahead to the transfer window, wondering what support will be given to Mark Robins, who is once again doing an excellent job.

And, speaking to ITV, as quoted by Coventry Live, King gave an insight into what could happen.

“Well who knows, if you’re astute and you find value like some of the purchases we’ve made, there’s always value out there as there is a lot of players.

“We’ll look at it. I’m a man of analytics and I’m a man who is logical and we’ll do what we can do. If we find the right sort of person or players then we’ll get involved.”

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

This is a sensible comment as King doesn’t want to be making big statement that could get used against him further down the line.

Clearly, he’s a successful businessman and his approach here suggests he is in it for the long haul and will be seeking steady progress to build on the good work that Robins has done in recent years.

Ultimately, the proof will be in how January plays out but fans should be excited if they can keep hold of their key men and then bring in one or two, as the play-offs could be a possibility.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.