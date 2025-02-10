This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City owner Doug King has been praised for backing Frank Lampard with the signing of influential Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes.

The Sky Blues turned to Lampard at the end of November after the surprise dismissal of Mark Robins, and the England legend has done well in the dugout, with the loss to Leeds last Wednesday ending a four-game winning streak in the league.

That upturn in form under Lampard means Coventry are only three points away from the play-offs, so the fans will be dreaming of another promotion push, even if it looked unlikely very recently.

Coventry City praised for January transfer window despite quiet start to 2025

With a top six finish a possibility, there was an increased spotlight on the January window, and it’s fair to say that Coventry weren’t as active as many of their rivals.

However, they did do business, with Grimes arriving to strengthen Lampard’s options in the middle of the park for a fee between £3.5 million and £4 million, whilst they managed to retain all their key men.

So, when quizzed by FLW about whether the owner had supported the manager enough, fan pundit Dan McDermott insisted that he was pleased with how it played out.

“I think a lot of supporters will probably disagree with me to be honest, but I think Doug King has backed us more than I think we could’ve imagined really," Dan told FLW.

“There was a lot of talk, a lot of rumours that said we had to sell before we buy, and that turned out not to be the case.

“We splashed out up to £4m on Grimes, which is somewhere where we weren’t really expecting to do anything unless someone left. So, I think he has more than backed us to be honest.”

Coventry City have the quality to push for the play-offs

This may not have been the most exciting window for Coventry, but we know that January is difficult, and Lampard is still assessing the group that he inherited.

Each window is about trying to strengthen the squad, and the addition of Grimes, a proven, quality operator at this level, means the Sky Blues have done just that.

As well as that, they managed to retain their star men, with certain individuals having been linked with a move away at times.

Related Chris Sutton drops prediction for Coventry City v Ipswich Town clash The former Blackburn and Celtic man believes the Premier League side will come out on top in this Saturday clash, but only just.

Of course, there are still areas the team could improve, but Lampard will feel he still has a lot of ability in the group, and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the progress they’ve made under the ex-Derby chief.