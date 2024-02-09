Highlights Coventry City's recent form has propelled them into playoff contention in the Championship.

Midfielder Callum O'Hare has been instrumental in this upturn and his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Coventry must secure O'Hare's contract agreement to avoid losing him for free and maintain their attacking threat.

It has been an excellent few months for Coventry City in the Championship.

The Sky Blues were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in last season's play-off final, and after losing star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer, they made a slow start to the campaign.

Coventry sat as low as 20th in the table in early November, but an outstanding run of form since then has seen them emerge as serious top six contenders.

The Sky Blues suffered disappointment as their 10-game unbeaten run in the league was ended with a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday, but they returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup fourth round replay at the CBS Arena on Tuesday night.

Mark Robins' side currently sit seventh in the table, one point from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Millwall on Sunday.

Midfielder Callum O'Hare has been crucial to the Sky Blues' recent upturn in form, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club could be vulnerable to losing him in the summer.

Latest on Callum O'Hare's Coventry City future

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse claimed last month that Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley and La Liga clubs were all keeping tabs on O'Hare, and while Coventry's resolve was not tested in January, he will be able to leave for free in the summer unless he commits his future to the club.

Robins confirmed that the Sky Blues have offered O'Hare a new contract, but he admitted that the midfielder's future is out of his hands.

"Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that. He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned," Robins told Coventry Live.

While Coventry's current focus will be on securing their place in the play-offs, owner Doug King must attempt to convince O'Hare to sign an extension.

Coventry City must secure Callum O'Hare contract agreement

O'Hare returned to fitness in October after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, and he has been outstanding since making his comeback, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances.

The 25-year-old once again underlined his importance to the side with two goals and an assist in the cup win over Wednesday in midweek, and his form between now and the end of the season will be crucial to the Sky Blues' play-off hopes.

It was a huge blow for Coventry to lose Gyokeres and Hamer in the summer, and it had looked as though the pair's departures had significantly damaged the Sky Blues, but since O'Hare's return, Robins' men have regained their attacking threat.

O'Hare's impressive goal return has been key to Coventry's rise up the table, but his creativity has also helped to bring the best out of the likes of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

It is fair to say that O'Hare has proven himself to be the Sky Blues' best player in recent months, and while the club's recruitment this summer was excellent, it would be incredibly difficult to replace him if he was to depart.

O'Hare would be just as much of a loss as Gyokeres and Hamer, and his exit would mean another period of adaption would be needed at the start of next season, which would risk another slow start.

It would be hugely frustrating for Coventry to lose a player of O'Hare's quality for free, particularly when the club could reasonably demand in excess of £10 million for his services, so getting him to sign an extension ensures that the Sky Blues will receive a fee when he does eventually move on.

Speculation about O'Hare's future could prove to be an unwelcome distraction towards the end of the campaign, so King must look to reach an agreement with his star man as soon as possible.