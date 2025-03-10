This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After a strong start to life back in League One, it has been a disappointing few months for Mansfield Town, and pressure is building on manager Nigel Clough.

Clough has been in charge of Mansfield since November 2020, and after losing 3-0 to Port Vale in the play-off final in the 2021-22 campaign, he finally achieved the club's long-term ambition of promotion from League Two last season as his side finished in third place.

After losing just two of their first 12 league games this season, the Stags sat as high as fourth in the League One table in late October, but they have plummeted down the standings in recent months.

Mansfield recorded their third consecutive stalemate as they played out a 1-1 draw at Stevenage on Saturday, but while that has stopped the losing run, they are now without a win in their last 12 league matches.

The Stags currently sit 16th in the table, and they are eight points clear of the relegation zone, so it looks likely that they will stay in the division, but it remains to be seen whether Clough will be allowed to remain in charge at the One Call Stadium next season.

Nigel Clough's record as Mansfield Town manager (as per Transfermarkt) Games 245 Won 110 Drawn 57 Lost 78 Win percentage 44.9%

Mansfield Town fan pundit issues verdict on Nigel Clough's future

When asked if he could see Clough still being at the club in three years' time, FLW's Mansfield Town fan pundit Cam Felton admitted that the 58-year-old is likely to depart sooner than that, but he believes he is still the right man to take the club forward in the short-term.

"I don't see him being here in three years' time," Cam said.

"I think he's getting to that point in his career where we are definitely his last club.

"If he leaves or gets sacked, he will probably call it a day.

"He's been in the game for a very long time.

"It has been a massive positive boost for the club bringing Nigel in as we've got to where we need to be, which is League One.

"It's quite clear that he's still capable of winning games.

"Granted, we've not won in 12 now, but there are contributing factors to that, and there are issues that are more than just his tactics, so we can't blame him too much for that one.

"Overall, you'd probably say he's the man to take us forward, but in the long-term, I wouldn't fancy picking out another manager at the moment.

"There isn't anyone who has particularly impressed me and would get us any further than we already are."

Mansfield Town facing big Nigel Clough summer decision

Clough confirmed in May that promotion had triggered a one-year extension to his contract, which suggests that his current deal is coming to an end in the summer.

Mansfield were languishing towards the bottom of League Two when Clough arrived, so there is no doubt that he has done an outstanding job at the One Call Stadium over the past four-and-a-half years, and his side are on course to secure League One survival this season.

However, after their impressive start to the campaign, the Stags have won just four of their last 24 league games, and that will give the board plenty of food for thought ahead of the summer as they weigh up whether to offer Clough a new contract.