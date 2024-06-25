Highlights Derby County are preparing for Championship life after promotion from League One, unsure about Liam Thompson's potential in the higher league.

Midfield reinforcement is crucial for Derby, with Shaun Woodward voicing doubts over Thompson's Championship readiness and need for new additions.

Thompson, despite his passion and contributions, may face limited play time in the upcoming season if new midfield players are brought in by the club.

Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

The Rams made an inconsistent start to the season, with many supporters calling for manager Paul Warne to be sacked, but they enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign to finish in second place behind champions Portsmouth.

It could be a busy few months for Derby as they look to upgrade their squad for the Championship, and strengthening in central midfield will be one of Warne's main priorities following the departures of Max Bird, Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith, while there is uncertainty over whether the club will be able to re-sign Cardiff City's Ebou Adams after his successful loan spell.

The Rams have taken up their option to extend midfielder Liam Thompson's contract for a further year, and it could be a big season ahead for the 22-year-old.

Thompson came through the Derby academy, and he did feature regularly for the first team last season, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in the team.

Liam Thompson stats for Derby County this season (League One only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 24 Starts 6 Goals 1 Shots per game 0.5 Assists 0 Balls recovered per game 2.4 Passing accuracy 75%

Doubts around whether Liam Thompson is good enough

FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward admits he has doubts over whether Thompson is good enough for the Championship, and he says he is keen to see the club bring in three or four midfield additions this summer.

"Thompson's a tricky one because when he first came into the team, that was in the Championship, and he did look good," Shaun said.

"He's struggled since we got relegated to settle in League One, he's been in and out of the team, he's never really nailed down a place, so it's a difficult one moving back up to the Championship to know whether Paul Warne sees him as someone who can step up and meet the grade in that league.

"I'm not sure if I'm honest.

"He gives us legs, he gives us passion, it's great to see someone like that running around the pitch and giving his all for Derby, but is he good enough?

"That's up to Paul Warne to decide, but I'm not too sure if I'm honest.

"We're very, very short in central midfield at the moment after losing Smith, Adams, Hourihane and Bird, we haven't really got anyone, so he's pretty much our only central midfielder.

"I can't see him going anywhere unless we bring in three or four new additions, which I hope we do pretty quickly.

"I personally don't think he's good enough.

"That sounds harsh because I love the guy and he gives his all for the club, but if we're going to be a team in the Championship that's going to have ambitions, I don't see him as part of that."

Midfield reinforcements will be key for Derby County this summer

It was an excellent achievement for Derby to win automatic promotion from League One, but their performances were unconvincing at times, and they will need to improve the squad if they are to be competitive in the Championship.

The Rams are keen to sign Adams permanently after his successful loan spell, but he must not be the club's only midfield signing this summer, and as Shaun says, they may have to bring in three or four new additions in that area of the team.

Thompson was a useful player to have in the squad this season, but the fact that he only made six starts raises question marks over whether he will be part of Warne's plans in the second tier.

After Derby activated their option to keep him for another year, Thompson will likely remain at the club for now, but if his minutes are limited in the first half of the season, Warne could decide to send him out on loan in January.