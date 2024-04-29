This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are one of a number of Championship sides keen on Celtic's Bosun Lawal this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the R's are currently leading newly-promoted Portsmouth and Derby County when it comes to a potential deal.

Lawal has spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town in Leagye One, and is set to head back to Celtic Park this summer. However, the three Championship sides for 2024/25 are all said to be keen to bring the young star south of the border once again this summer.

Nixon also speculates in the comments of his Patreon post that a possible loan to buy could be an option for QPR, depending on Celtic and what they see in Lawal's future.

Bosun Lawal's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Celtic 1 0 0 Celtic FC 'B' 21 6 2 Fleetwood Town 46 6 2 Stats Correct As Of April 29, 2024

Celtic's Bosun Lawal could be a useful signing for QPR

With the above links in mind, below, some of our FLW writers have discussed Lawal, and the potential implications of a move to Loftus Road this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could certainly be an intriguing deal for QPR.

Lawal is a player that has a lot of potential and has shown this season at Fleetwood Town that he is constantly improving.

Indeed, after 42 League One appearances for the club, playing in multiple positions, but predominantly as a central midfielder, it has been a real breakthrough season for the Celtic prospect.

Doubts must be raised about a potential loan move to the Championship, however.

If Celtic deem Lawal good enough to play regularly in the second tier of England, there is surely no reason the club would not keep him within the first team squad at Celtic Park to try and integrate him into things there.

As such, although a loan deal has been touted, I can only see this happening if Celtic see no long-term future for Lawal in Glasgow.

After the season he has had at Fleetwood, and the fact he is just 20-years-old, it would be surprising were Celtic to come to that conclusion this summer.

Ben Wignall

Queens Park Rangers will be an attractive proposition for potential summer recruits given the transformation under Marti Cifuentes, and Lawal could be a perfect partner in the engine room for Sam Field.

The Hoops' midfield options don't look massively strong on paper, with Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge only on loan, leaving just Jack Colback as a real senior option contracted for next season alongside Field.

Adding some youthful exuberance though in the form of Lawal could be a good thing, and he already has experience of being with a club in the London area, having played for Watford at youth level for two years earlier in his career.

Despite being part of a League One relegation battle this season, Lawal has impressed massively at Fleetwood Town, especially since being moved into midfield by Charlie Adam, and he looks ready for the step up in division next season.

Celtic's current midfield options look pretty strong, so it's unlikely that Lawal will get a chance next season irrespective of his showings for the Cod Army, but playing under a forward-thinking manager like Cifuentes could be the next-best option.