‘Doubts might creep in’ – Should Thomas Sandgaard make big Charlton Athletic call now? The verdict

Johnnie Jackson continued his impressive run as Charlton Athletic interim boss with a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Jackson has now won seven of his 11 matches at the helm and he revealed recently that talks are ongoing with owner Thomas Sandgaard over becoming the permanent manager.

But does Sandgaard need to give him the job now?

Alfie Burns

It’s probably important for Charlton to have the clarity on who is going to lead them through the rest of the season at least.

The longer Jackson remains in temporary charge, doubts might creep in about what the hierarchy want to do longer-term. So, in that respect, some clarity for the squad wouldn’t go amiss.

Personally, I’d like to see Jackson get the job until the end of the season. Charlton are in a far better place than they were when he took over, so there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s deserving of the opportunity until the end of the season.

Then, the club can reassess and put something in place longer-term, whether that’s with Jackson or someone else.

Right now, though, it makes sense to give Jackson the job until at least the end of the season.

That feels like it’s in everyone’s best interests.

George Dagless

No doubt.

He, in my view, should have given him the job a while ago and I’m just beginning to wonder what the hold up is.

Jackson has got the players motivated, the fans onside and the club appears unified once more – it would be a shame to see him not get a longer crack at the job after such a swift turnaround.

I don’t know whether Sandgaard thinks a real coup of a manager could come in but even so, who’s to say he’d do a better job than Jackson has right now?

For me, you go with what the fans and the players are telling you and that appears to be ‘Jackson in’ pretty emphatically.

Sam Rourke

It’s a no brainer in my eyes.

Jackson has galvanised the Addicks since taking the reins and it’s clear the affinity he has with the supporters and the actual playing squad.

There is a feel-good factor around The Valley with JJ at the helm, a stark contrast to the toxic atmosphere that crept in during the latter end of Nigel Adkins’ tenure in south London.

Alex Gilbey recently revealed he’s desperate to see Jackson being given the permanent job and I just don’t think there are many other managers in a better place to take the Addicks forward than Johnson.