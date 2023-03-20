Sunderland have had an excellent campaign in the Championship upon their return to the division.

Following their promotion via the League One play-offs last season, the club have gone a long way to firmly establishing themselves back at this level this campaign, with the club currently sat 11th in the division.

Indeed, a late play-off push is even still theoretically possible, even if it is a huge uphill task, especially with some very tricky fixtures to come during their run in and plenty of injuries to deal with at present.

Naturally, the club will be looking to make further improvements to their squad in the summer to make a top six finish and the possibility of challenging for promotion even more likely next season.

Of course, as part of that thinking, some players will have to leave, and one player whom looks likely for the exit door at the Stadium of Light is Bailey Wright after huge doubts have emerged over his future.

The 30-year-old defender has been on loan at Rotherham since the January transfer window, and it has now been claimed that he could exit the club for good this summer.

Indeed, that is according to the Sunderland Echo, who report that a permanent exit at the end of the season seems likely for the Australian defender.

Whoever Wright does depart for will have to pay a transfer fee for his services, though, given that he is contracted at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2024.

Interestingly, he was only given a two-year contract extension last summer.

The Verdict

I have to say, this is not a hugely unexpected revelation, at least not based on recent events.

When a player departs a club on loan, another loan move away or a permanent exit are always a possibility afterwards and it seems as though that will be the case with Bailey Wright, according to the above report.

It is anyone's guess as to which club could come in for the experienced centre-half if indeed Sunderland do look to move him on.

Rotherham United will surely have been impressed by his contributions since his January arrival, however, they are in trouble in terms of relegation, and if they drop to League One, they almost certainly would not be able to pay a transfer fee for him.

Indeed, Wright will hope that his performances this second half of the season have caught the eye of some Championship clubs out there if this latest revelation proves accurate.