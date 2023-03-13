Doubts emerge over big-money Burnley transfer deal as off-field issue arises

Burnley’s potential summer deal for Jordan Beyer is in doubt after the club were placed under a transfer embargo.

Even though the Clarets are flying high at the top of the Championship, there was some bad news coming out of the club when it was revealed yesterday that they had been put under an embargo by the Football League following a late submission of accounts.

Of course, with the transfer window shut at the moment, that isn’t going to impact Burnley right now but it could have implications moving forward.

And, German media outlet Bild have discussed one potential consequence, as they state that a deal for Beyer is ‘shaking again’.

As part of the loan agreement that brought the 22-year-old to Turf Moor from Borussia Mönchengladbach, it was reported that Burnley could make the move a permanent one for around 15m euros.

However, the off-field problem means that they won’t be able to push through with that at the moment and it does open the door for any other clubs to try and nip in ahead of the summer window opening.

With Beyer emerging as a key player under Vincent Kompany, it was widely expected that they would move to tie the defender down to a long-term contract if they win promotion to the Premier League.

That’s looking inevitable, as Burnley sit 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with just ten games to go in the Championship.

Beyer has featured in 23 games for the Clarets, including in the 3-0 victory over Wigan on Saturday, where he also registered an assist.

The verdict

This is obviously not good news for Burnley as Beyer has been outstanding this season and he has the qualities that Kompany wants from a centre-back as he is composed on the ball as well as being able to defend on the front foot.

So, it’s a no-brainer to sign him for that fee if they do go up, which seems a case of when and not if.

The transfer embargo does put this move in doubt but there’s still a few months to go until the window opens and supporters will hope that Burnley have everything sorted off the pitch by then, enabling Beyer to extend his stay at the club for the long-term.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.