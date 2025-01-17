This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Doubts have been raised by our Bristol City fan pundit over whether Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle would choose to join the Robins this month due to a potential struggle for minutes in Liam Manning's side, after reports of their interest in his signature recently emerged.

Cundle is no stranger to the Championship, having previously been on loan at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City, and it looks as if he will be returning to the second-tier soon after struggling to break through into Wolves' first-team so far this season.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who can play as a number eight or number 10, has been with the Molineux side for over ten years now, but has made just seven appearances for their senior team since his debut in 2019.

Bristol City are seemingly in the market for new midfield additions to bolster Liam Manning's squad depth this month, with the Robins currently ninth in the Championship and looking to stage a real push for the play-offs in the second-half of the campaign, but their interest in Cundle has been called into question by our fan pundit.

Fan pundit uncertain if Bristol City move makes sense for Luke Cundle

Cundle's previous loan spells at Swansea, Plymouth and Stoke have all been relatively successful, so after failing to play once under Gary O'Neil or Vitor Pereira this term, it is no surprise to see him reportedly wanting out.

According to WalesOnline, Bristol City have joined the chase for his services alongside Millwall, after Football League World previously revealed that both Swansea City and Preston North End were weighing up a move for the 22-year-old.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has since confirmed that both the Robins and the Swans are among the clubs keen on the midfielder this month, but FLW's Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, is doubtful over whether a move for the Wolves man makes sense for either party, as boss Liam Manning has a plethora of options in midfield right now, and Cundle is likely to want guaranteed game-time if he leaves Molineux.

“Luke Cundle, when watching some of his highlights, looks like a really bright player who hasn’t been given the opportunity in Wolves’ team this season, so you can see why he would want to leave on loan," Tom told FLW.

“He’s got a lot of Championship experience, being at Stoke and Plymouth last season and Swansea before that, and he does look a really bright player, but I don’t think he’s the sort of player that would come on loan to Bristol City.

“I don’t think he is going to walk straight into our team, or be guaranteed enough game-time. Looking at him, I don’t think he replaces Jason Knight or Max Bird in that midfield two.

“Maybe he is a different kind of midfielder to Marcus McGuane from off the bench, but if he is looking for a permanent move away from Wolves to get the game-time that he wants, I don’t know if he will get that at Bristol City.

“We might want to sign him, because he is a different type of midfielder to what we’ve got at the moment, as he can make runs into the box and score goals.

Luke Cundle's Championship statistics by season (as per transfermarkt) Team & Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23, Swansea City 32 3 4 2023/24, Plymouth Argyle 24 3 5 2023/24, Stoke City 16 2 2

“Whether it would be a permanent signing or a temporary one, I don’t know. Whether we would be his first option to go to, I’m not too sure.

“We need goals from all over the pitch at the moment, because upfront we haven’t been doing so well, so he would be a good signing, but I don’t think he would be interested in coming to us at this point in his career.”

Bristol City do not need a player like Cundle this month

Liam Manning is yet to add to his squad in the January window, despite it being over two weeks into the month, but his squad is pretty full as it stands, and so it does not come as a surprise to see the Robins biding their time in the market.

He will be relatively content with his squad as it stands, with City having lost just one of their last seven league games and winning three of their previous four Championship outings, so the need for new signings is not a desperate one, especially in midfield.

Manning's preferred formation is 3-4-2-1, or 3-4-3 with wingers, so while Cundle would likely be a good fit in either set-up as part of the central midfield duo or as an attacking midfielder, it would be unlikely that he arrived at Ashton Gate and immediately ousted any of Scott Twine, Anis Mehmeti, Jason Knight or Max Bird from the usual starting eleven.

With that said, and with the likes of Marcus McGuane and Joe Williams as back-up midfield options, and Sam Bell, Yu Hirakawa and George Earthy as substitute attacking options, it does seem unlikely that Cundle would see the Robins as the best place to return to form in the second-half of this term.