Sam Byram re-signed for Leeds United last summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The full-back initially left the Whites in 2016 to join West Ham, before ending up at Norwich City in 2019.

The Yorkshire outfit took advantage of the end of his contract with the Canaries to swoop in and bring him back to Elland Road as a free agent.

A one-year deal was agreed for the 30-year-old, with a decision now needed on whether to retain him beyond that season-long contract.

Byram has made 25 appearances in the Championship this term, including 18 starts, with Daniel Farke’s side chasing automatic promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Sam Byram "might not cut it in the Premier League"

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the future of Byram at Elland Road will depend on the club’s league status for next year.

He has claimed that the defender has performed well in the Championship, but has questioned whether he could have as strong an impact in the top flight.

“I think the one-year deal that we signed Byram on for a free suggests to me that the club aren’t really willing to commit on that front right now.

“What I can imagine is that, if we fail to get promoted this season then we could offer him an extension.

“Which makes a lot of sense because he has been really reliable for us in the Championship, steadying the ship since we’ve been relegated, when he’s not been injured obviously.

“However though, if we are promoted I can’t see us offering him a new deal because we’re probably going to need [someone] better at left-back, and more consistency, given that him and Firpo are injury prone, and might not be able to cut it in the Premier League.

“His performances under Farke this season have been really good, and they’ve made this a worthwhile conversation which I think renders him a success so far this season.”

Sam Byram defensive stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. full-backs) Tackles 2.18 60 Interceptions 1.68 90 Blocks 1.62 89 Clearances 3.30 94 Aerials won 2.29 97

Byram has been in the team when available, featuring in the majority of the side’s games this campaign.

He will have a key role to play in Leeds’ promotion push, with the team sitting second in the Championship table.

The gap to third place Southampton is two points, although Farke’s side has played a game more than the Saints.

Next up for the Whites is an away trip to face Plymouth Argyle on 17 February.

Byram could be a useful asset to Farke’s squad

Byram has plenty of Premier League experience and has performed quite well in Farke’s team.

Keeping hold of him as a squad player could be very useful if Leeds gain promotion to the top flight.

While the club should look to sign a young, longer-term option for that position in the summer, having someone of Byram’s quality and experience could be very valuable, regardless of league status.

If he is willing to sign another one or two-year deal, then it could be a smart move to give Farke options in that area going forward.