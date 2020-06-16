Doubt cast over Leeds completing attacking transfer

Quoted by MOT Leeds, Paul Robinson has suggested that doubts might begin to creep in over whether it’s worthwhile for Leeds to make the Jean-Kevin Augustin deal a permanent one.

The powerful striker joined the club in the January window and many fans of the Whites were excited to see what he could do as they looked to him to be the extra fire-power to take them into the Premier League.

However, he has barely played and, though the Whites have been fine without him, it has been disappointing to see how his fitness has hampered him.

Indeed, he is once again crocked and it remains to be seen what sort of part he is going to play in the final matches of the season and, in fact, whether he is going to stay on permanently.

For former United goalkeeper Paul Robinson, patience could be wearing thin.

He said:

“There has to be real doubt now over whether he will sign permanently. This was his opportunity. Leeds needed a player of that ilk and that calibre but he certainly was not ready when he came.

“On his substitute appearances, he looked nowhere near fit enough or sharp enough. If he is not fit between now and the end of the season it could be his opportunity gone.”

The Verdict

You can see where the former England international is coming from with his comments because it does not look good for Augustin.

He’s a young, talented player that should have had an impact this season but for one reason or another he continues to break down.

Leeds haven’t seen enough to warrant a payout at the moment, and it remains to be seen what is going to happen here.