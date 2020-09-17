Doubt cast on Sheffield Wednesday move for PL man following Swansea and Blackburn offers

Recent reports suggesting Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer to take Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan may be false, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The 19-year-old has made a string of senior appearances for the Old Trafford outfit but it appears he is set to join a Championship side on loan this season.

Lancashire Live have reported that the Owls, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City have all made an offer for Garner and are awaiting United’s response.

However, in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson has cast doubt on Wednesday’s supposed action concerning the midfielder and suggested he may not be on their radar anymore.

He explained: “I have seen the reports on Garner but I have not heard anything to suggest Wednesday are back in for him.

“The Owls are well-stocked in central midfield and the word from the club is that attacking players/strikers remain at the top of their priority list.

“As Garry Monk said this morning, nothing is close on transfers as we stand but things can change very quickly.”

He added: “I know Wednesday like him and think he’s a good player but is he really what they need right now?

“The impression I got the last time his name cropped up was that Wednesday had moved on and were looking at other areas which they need to strengthen.”

The Owls saw a significant number of senior players leave over the summer but have been busy in the transfer market to secure replacements.

Forwards Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga, winger Korede Adedoyin and defender Chey Dunkley have all joined the club.

As have Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, who would both likely be competing for a place in the midfield with Garner, should he join.

With Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Adam Reach, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Shaw, and Alex Hunt also available, Monk does seem somewhat spoilt for choice.

How much can you remember about Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup over the years? Can you get 12/12?

1 of 12 On how many occasions have Sheffield Wednesday won the League Cup? 1 2 3 4

The Verdict

Howson is a trusted source when it comes to Wednesday, so these comments cast real doubt on whether or not they’ve made a move for Garner.

The 19-year-old is clearly a talented player but given the options available to Monk, particularly some of the young players he has in the squad, you’d question whether they need him.

Their focus in the transfer market should be adding some more firepower.