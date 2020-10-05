Doubt cast on potential striker arrival at Derby County

Derby County are set to miss out on the signing of SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, according to reports from BILD.

The Rams are on the lookout for a new striker, with Phillip Cocu looking to bolster his side’s attacking options before the end of the transfer window.

Dursun has recently emerged as a transfer target for the Rams, with the powerful striker being strongly linked with a move to Pride Park.

BILD claim that Derby have offered around £900,000 for the forward, who scored an impressive 19 goals in a total of 36 appearances for Darmstadt last term.

The Rams are struggling to meet Darmstadt’s valuation of the German, though, and he is set to feature against Nuremberg tonight.

This casts doubt on Derby’s chances of landing Dursun, with the international transfer window closing at 11pm tonight.

Derby are reportedly close to landing West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin, so the former Southampton man could be the striker who arrives at Pride Park instead.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Derby, but if they manage to get Austin over the line, then not many fans will be complaining about missing out on Dursun.

He looks to be a really tall, powerful and physically strong centre-forward who could add real presence to the front-line, however could he make the step-up to the Championship?

Austin is a proven goalscorer in the Championship and he knows the league really well indeed, so I think most fans would rather have him at the club than Dursun if they had to choose.