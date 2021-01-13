Doubt cast on potential Nottingham Forest move for Kamil Grosicki

Nottingham Forest ‘definitely’ will not sign West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki this month, according to Meczyki.

Grosicki came agonisingly close to signing for Forest in October, but his loan move to the City Ground was rejected by the EFL. This was because of the relevant paperwork being submitted 21 seconds after the transfer deadline.

Since then, Grosicki has played only 10 minutes of Premier League football, and started in the embarrassing FA Cup defeat to Blackpool at the weekend.

Grosicki could well move away from the Hawthorns this month, and Chris Hughton has already spoken of his interest in the Poland international.

But according to Meczyki, Grosicki is keen to fight for his place at West Brom under Allardyce, and ‘definitely’ won’t be joining Forest this month.

The report claims that a move back to Poland could be on the cards, amid recent links with Legia Warsaw and Pogon Szczecin.

The Verdict

This is an interesting change of events.

Grosicki obviously came close to joining Forest in the summer, and he is likely to still be on their radar as they look to add another winger to their squad this month.

For me, I think they should target someone a bit younger and more of a long-term option. Grosicki is 32, and could be looking for one last swansong.

Fair play to him, though, if he wants to fight for his place at West Brom under a new manager.