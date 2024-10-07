This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Jordan Henderson struggling for game time with Ajax in the Eredvisie, rumours have already begun to circle bout a potential return to his first love: Sunderland.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently out of favour with the Amsterdam outfit, with The Sun claiming that a return to Wearside could be on the cards in January, having left the club for Merseyside back in 2011.

After departing Anfield to initially move to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, Henderson has been back in Europe since January, although he has only featured five times for Francesco Farioli’s side in domestic competition this season.

With a potential emotional homecoming on the cards, we spoke to Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke about his views on the rumoured reunion with the homegrown talent, and whether he would fit into Regis Le Bris’ plans.

While Sunderland are said to have an interest in Henderson, the report in The Sun also claims that Premier League clubs are also interested in the midfielder.

At 34-years-old, the former England international still has what it takes to excel at the top level, even if he hasn’t been given regular opportunities to prove that during his nine months in Amsterdam so far.

The Sunderland-born star made his professional debut for his hometown club back in November 2008, as he came off the bench at halftime in a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, before going on to play 79 times for the Mackems ahead of his Liverpool move.

But having left the Reds for the Middle East last summer, Austwicke isn’t entirely convinced the Black Cats fanbase would be won over by the midfielder’s return, despite the obvious quality he would bring to the side.

The Black Cats supporter said: “Jordan Henderson is a funny one because obviously he is adored in the area of Sunderland, being a Mackem boy.

“He came through the ranks and did really well, got his big money move to Liverpool which he is probably most famously known for now.

Jordan Henderson's 2024/25 campaign at Ajax (Soccerbase) (Eredivisie appearances only) Appearances 5 Starts 2 Substitute 3 Unused substitute 1 (Figures correct as of October 7th, 2024)

“I think the tough thing with Hendo is, after his Saudi move - which was very conflicting considering what our rivals are doing just up the road - there is the morality question as well, should he have done that? Probably not.

“He was slated a lot for that by our fans, but if you can try and move that into the past you still have a good player for the Championship, I don’t care what anyone says.”

Sunderland will have to work hard to beat Premier League competition for Jordan Henderson

With 360 Premier League appearances under his belt for Liverpool over a 12-year association with the red half of Merseyside, it is no surprise that there are plenty of suitors for Henderson, should he become available in January.

While a return to Anfield would be out of the question, he would still be able to assist the majority of sides in the top flight, with his range of passing and energy in the middle of the park likely to add to any side he joins.

With that in mind, Austwicke is staying pragmatic about his side’s chances of convincing the Mackem boy to return home, however much of a fairytale story that would be.

The Sunderland fan continued: “Jordan Henderson would still be a great player to have in the Championship and I think it would be a nice move.

“I also think it could be a bit ambitious for anyone in the Championship to go for, because I still think there is a player in there.

“I still think he is someone who could go to a team like Brighton or Brentford - something like that - rather than the Championship.”