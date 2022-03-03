“Doubling down on their strategy” – Birmingham City player on Crystal Palace’s radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are one of a host of Premier League clubs taking an interest in Birmingham City 17-year-old Jordan James.

The midfielder has broken through into Lee Bowyer’s side this season but as exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Blues are now braced to lose him this summer.

Palace are one of the Premier League teams that have scouted him but would he be a good signing for the Eagles? And is he deserving of their attention?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

Palace have had great success by searching the Championship for bright talent.

They have turned around their squad from one of the oldest and most lethargic in the Premier League to one of the youngest and most exciting in just a couple of years.

The club appear to be doubling down on their strategy of buying players from the second division having signed Luke Plange in January.

James would be a continuation of that strategy and would make a lot of sense for the club.

James has shown a lot of potential since breaking through with Birmingham City, but he is likely not ready for the Premier League just yet.

If Palace do complete this move then it could make a lot of sense to seek a loan move back to the Championship following the deal.

Toby Wilding

This does seem as though it could be a useful signing for Palace if they can get it done.

The Eagles do have plenty of form for plucking gems from the Championship in recent years, having done so with the likes of Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.

Admittedly, James is at an earlier stage of his career than those two, and may therefore not be quite as ready to step up to Patrick Vieira’s first-team as those two were when they made the move to Selhurst Park.

Even so, the run of games that James has had in Birmingham’s team shows the quality and potential he possesses, and you get the feeling that could still make this an important deal for Palace to complete, to ensure a top-flight rival doesn’t beat them to it.