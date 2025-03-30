Eiran Cashin made the switch to Brighton from Derby County in the January transfer window.

The defender had long been the subject of transfer speculation following his strong performances for the club.

But he finally made the switch at the start of 2025, making the jump up to the Premier League from the Championship.

It was reported by The Athletic that the deal earned the Rams up to £9 million, but the Derbyshire outfit are now in danger of relegation to League One without their star centre-back.

Here we take a look at how Cashin’s wages compare at Brighton to when he was still with Derby, using estimated figures from Capology…

Eiran Cashin’s Brighton salary

Cashin is currently on an estimated weekly wage at Brighton of £15,000 since making the switch during the January transfer window.

The defender signed a four-and-a-half year deal when he joined the Seagulls, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

The 23-year-old has yet to feature for Fabian Hurzeler’s team since arriving in the winter market, and it remains to be seen when he will get a chance to prove himself.

It was surprising that a loan move back to Pride Park for the remainder of the campaign wasn’t a part of the deal, and that shock has only grown in the weeks since due to his lack of game time.

The Ireland international will be hoping to secure some minutes in the final weeks of the season, with the team chasing European qualification.

That he hasn’t even featured for the team in the FA Cup suggests that the manager is unsure of his readiness to step up to Premier League level just yet.

However, Cashin is earning more than players like Simon Adingra, Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood, who have all been prominent players for the team this term.

Eiran Cashin’s Derby County salary

Prior to Cashin’s move away from Derby, he was earning £8,500 per week with the Championship side.

That means his new Brighton salary is almost double what he used to be making in the second tier.

Cashin was a key figure for the club under Paul Warne, and was a regular part of the starting XI when they gained promotion back to the Championship.

Derby County's top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Ben Osborn 17,500 Matt Clarke 15,000 Kayden Jackson 12,000 Sondre Langas 10,000 Jacob Widell Zetterstrom 8,500

The centre-back made 44 appearances in the 2023/24 campaign, contributing three goals and one assist as the Rams finished second in the table.

The 23-year-old played a further 21 times in the league in the second tier before making the move to Brighton at the end of the January market.

Relative to Derby’s wage bill, his salary wasn’t quite at the very top of their current structure, but he was still one of the best paid players at the club.

Ben Osborn is their current best paid permanent player in the squad under John Eustace, earning £17,500 per week.

Other high earners include Matt Clarke (£15,000), Kayden Jackson (£12,000) and Sondre Langas (£10,000).

However, if relegation back to League One is suffered this year, then perhaps Derby will look to reduce the size of their overall wage bill for life in the third tier.