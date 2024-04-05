Highlights West Brom aiming for strong Championship finish, currently in playoff position.

Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt key players for Baggies' success this season.

Contract concerns for duo could lead to bargain deals for interested Championship clubs.

West Brom will be targeting a strong end to the Championship season in the coming weeks.

The Baggies currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, eight points clear of seventh place Coventry City in the race for a top six spot.

Carlos Corberan's side therefore look to be well placed to secure a play-off spot, and they will be aiming to be ensure that remains the case between now and the end of the season.

That of course, would then give them a shot at winning promotion back to the Premier League, for the first time since 2021.

If they are to do that, then there will have been two rather unexpected faces who will have played a key part in that success for West Brom.

Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt get West Brom redemption

Prior to this season, things had not exactly worked out for either Cedric Kipre or Alex Mowatt at The Hawthorns.

Both players had struggled to establish themselves in the first-team, or make the required impact for the Baggies.

Indeed, both Kipre and Mowatt spent last season out on loan elsewhere in the Championship, with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough respectively.

But having returned to West Brom last summer, the pair have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes at the club.

Both have become key players for Corberan this season. Many have named Kipre as one of the best defenders in the league this season, and he has been a huge presence at the back for the Baggies.

Mowatt meanwhile has also impressed, becoming part of his side's preferred partnership in a two-man central midfield, alongside Okay Yokuslu.

Even so, while that has undoubtedly benefitted West Brom in the context of this campaign, it does leave them with a considerable concern leading up to the summer, one that other Football League clubs should be ready to take advantage of.

Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt West Brom records - stats from Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists Cedric Kipre pre 23/24 (2020-23) 19 1 1 Cedric Kipre 2023/24 40 2 0 Alex Mowatt pre 23/24 (2021-23) 36 4 2 Alex Mowatt 2023/24 41 1 5 As of 5th April 2024

Contract concerns for West Brom

As things stand, both Kipre and Mowatt will see their current contracts with West Brom expire at the end of the season.

In any circumstance, these two players would surely be appealing targets for other clubs competing with the Baggies in the Championship.

The pair have both shown this season how important they can be in helping a team mount a push for a top six spot that they might not have been expected to make, given their relative lack of investment in the transfer window.

Beyond that, both now have plenty of experience playing in the Championship, which would obviously make them useful assets for other teams looking to navigate the challenges of this league.

Consequently, the fact that both these players could be available on a free transfer, means any team who is able to snap them up would be getting a major bargain.

Indeed, given the success they have enjoyed with West Brom in aiding them to a top six spot, would arguably make it a big coup for any other team in this league, who are able to secure their services.

At this point, it would be no huge surprise if Kipre and Mowatt are keeping their options open, to see just what offer they might get come the end of the season.

Should West Brom miss out on promotion, which is possible in the lottery of the play-offs, it may be hard for them to retain the pair, who may feel a change of scenery and new opportunity could benefit them.

With that in mind, clubs should certainly be ready to make their move for the duo in the hope of securing their services.

Doing so, would ensure they could deliver something of a statement of intent, while securing a bargain in doing so.

As a result, you get the feeling that the situaton with West Brom, particularly with regards to Kipre and Mowatt, is one that plenty of other EFL clubs should now be keeping a close eye on.