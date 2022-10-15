Double West Brom player boost on the horizon for Steve Bruce successor

West Brom are close to welcoming Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi back into contention.

Dike has managed only 12 minutes of football in the Championship this season, following a particular trend of injuries since he arrived at the Hawthorns. It’s a thigh injury currently sidelining the USMNT forward.

Ajayi, meanwhile, made seven appearances at the start of the season but hasn’t been involved since the end of August.

When both players can return, they will be working with a new head coach following Steve Bruce’s departure from the Hawthorns earlier in the week.

Discussing Dike and Ajayi, Richard Beale has provided an update on their injuries and how they can offer Bruce’s successor, whoever that might be, a real boost.

He told Birmingham Live: “All I know is he’s (Dike) still injured and a couple of weeks away. He’s working really, really hard to get fit, he’s a great guy and has been missed by the previous regime I know.

“He’s a good player and I know a fit Daryl Dike brings a lot to the squad. He’s a couple of weeks away from training, once he starts back it’ll be really, really positive.

“I believe it’s similar (for Ajayi), but you’re always wary of saying too much in case there’s any setbacks. They will be two big additions to the squad and whoever the new manager is will be getting two very good players to add to the squad.”

The Baggies have won just once in 13 Championship fixtures so far this season, a record that’s cost Bruce his job.

Beale is in caretaker charge and takes West Brom to high-flying Reading FC this afternoon.

The Verdict

West Brom’s squad isn’t performing to the level it should be in the Championship, even without Dike and Ajayi. There’s no excuses and that’s what has cost Bruce his job at the Hawthorns.

However, you can argue that a fully fit Dike and Ajayi give West Brom two real quality players down the spine of their side.

Beale is right, then, that whoever succeeds Bruce at the Hawthorns is going to inherit a good squad that’s going to get better when injured players recover themselves.

