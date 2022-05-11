Double transfer blow emerges in West Brom’s pursuit of 26-year-old

Championship side West Bromwich Albion are far from reaching a deal to recruit Reading midfielder John Swift this summer, according to Berkshire Live.

The Athletic previously reported that the Baggies were confident of recruiting the ex-Chelsea man as they look to move quickly in the free-agent market to get some of their transfer business over the line early on this summer.

Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell have also been linked with a move to The Hawthorns with the latter already confirmed to be leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of this term and Lenihan’s future remaining unclear at Ewood Park.

One man that may not be joining though is Swift, with the Baggies not yet close to sealing a deal for the 26-year-old and his current side are reported to be preparing to engage with the player’s representatives over a potential contract extension.

His deal expires in the summer and after recording 11 goals and 13 assists in the second tier during the 2021/22 campaign, he isn’t likely to be short of interest with the Royals set to lose him for nothing at this stage.

In fact, Berkshire Live have also reported that as many as five teams are currently keeping tabs on his signature ahead of a potential approach in the coming months, a blow to Albion who won’t have a bottomless pit of money to spend this summer.

The Verdict:

The 26-year-old has been an exceptional asset for the Royals this season, proving to be instrumental in ensuring they remained afloat in the second tier and this is why he is being monitored by other sides.

Some would argue he deserves a move to the top tier – but to guarantee himself game time – he may be looking to sign for a side competing at the right end of the second tier.

West Brom may have performed well below expectations for much of the season – but they have the potential to get back to the top tier in time for the 2023/24 campaign if they recruit well this summer.

Looking at their squad, they need more goalscorers despite the fact Daryl Dike is likely to be fit in time for the start of next term and Swift can provide these goals along with Mowatt and another potential addition in Rothwell.

Taking the burden off their forwards to score the vast majority of their goals next season should help to relieve pressure and maximise their performance levels with that, so this can only be a good addition if they were to get it over the line.

They may face a bitter battle in their quest to get a deal for the 26-year-old signed and sealed though.