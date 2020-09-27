Double Nottingham Forest transfer exit on the cards

Nottingham Forest are considering loaning out both defenders Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa, if they can find any suitors for the pair, according to The Sun on Sunday (27/09/2020, page 61).

The Reds have got off to a frustrating start to the campaign having lost all three of their opening Championship matches and that has put some pressure on Sabri Lamouchi. Forest have been busy in the transfer market and are carrying a large squad now which means they could allow some players to leave before the window closes.

Forest have brought in Cyrus Christie on loan from Fulham to replace the departing Matty Cash, and that means that both Jenkinson and Darikwa could find it difficult to get regular game time throughout this campaign.

Darikwa’s season last term was disrupted by a lengthy injury which saw Cash take his place at right-back, and the 28-year-old would have been hoping he could return to action and force his way back into the side this campaign. While Jenkinson was limited to just eight Championship appearances last term.

It is thought that Christie’s arrival has limited the chances that Jenkinson and Darikwa could have this season, and therefore Forest are ready to allow the two defenders to leave the club on loan for the campaign if they can find suitors for them.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible decision from Forest with both Jenkinson and Darikwa likely to be uninvolved in the first team for most of the season. Forest do have a deep squad following the additions they have made during the transfer window and they could now maybe do with offloading a few players.

Darikwa having come back from a long-term injury will be needing to get regular minutes to rebuild his fitness and get his career back on track, and a loan deal could be ideal for the 28-year-old to rediscover his best form and then maybe return to the City Ground and challenge for his place.

Jenkinson, meanwhile, looks well down the pecking order under Lamouchi and it therefore seems like a sensible move for him to go and secure regular game time elsewhere. So, it will be interesting to see whether there are any suitors for the pair before the deadline.