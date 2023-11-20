Highlights Norwich City's poor season can partly be attributed to injuries to key players like Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, who have been sorely missed.

Josh Sargent has proven to be an important player for Norwich City, with his absence due to injury being a massive blow for the team.

The absence of Ashley Barnes has also had a significant impact on Norwich City, as he was a focal point for the team and had been performing well before his knee injury.

Norwich City have had a chaotically poor season so far under David Wagner but the German coach hasn't been helped with injuries to important players when he needed them most.

The Canaries started off the campaign in promising fashion as they were unbeaten in their first four league games after an exciting pre-season with wins over Olympiacos and Toulouse.

However, any optimism supporters had for the 2023/24 season quickly evaporated as they went on to win just two games out of their next 12.

The 3-1 loss at home to Blackburn Rovers prompted some of the loudest boos from a home crowd that you are likely to hear, but Wagner hasn't had the luck he'd have hoped due to injuries to striker Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

How vital is Josh Sargent for Norwich City?

When Norwich were relegated without putting up much of a fight back in the 2021/22 campaign the American international was one of the few bright sparks.

It was his first season in English football after moving from Werder Bremen and even though he only scored two goals in the Premier League, it was clear to see that he could be an important player for the club.

He proved to be exactly that in his second season as he scored 13 goals in the Championship, so to not have him available has been a massive blow for Wagner.

In his first four games of this season, Sargent scored three goals before getting an ankle injury which has made him unavailable since and the 23-year-old may not be back until the new year.

How big of an impact could Ashley Barnes have had?

Barnes was viewed as a very smart signing after Norwich picked him up after his contract at Burnley was not renewed.

The 34-year-old had proved to be a valuable asset for Burnley in the Premier League with 42 goals for them whilst they were in the top division and he was pivotal for them when they were promoted.

So even though he is in the latter stages of his career, Barnes would be important for any Championship side and he proved that in his first seven league games.

He was a focal point for Wagner's side and he managed to score two goals whilst also getting an assist until he suffered a knee injury which has had him sidelined ever since, like Sargent.

Due to this, a lot of pressure has been on Adam Idah who has been steady for Wagner with five goals but he has had to lead the line in every game, with it important to remember Idah is still only 22 and is yet to garner significant first-experience.

With that in mind, Wagner will be desperate for Barnes and Sargent to return to full fitness as soon as possible, as after the victory over Cardiff City, it seems like he has a chance to revive his time at the club as it looked certain he was going to be sacked.

Of course, there has been other issues, especially with the woeful defending in almost every game but if Wagner can get his attacking players back, he may get Norwich back on track.